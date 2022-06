Hospitals in Bangladesh.

Nice buildings but the medical staff are absolutely shocking I am afraid.I have received medical treatment in India and have to say their best are on par with U.K. and Europe.Super clean hospitals and professional and courteous staff.I have also had the misfortune of visiting one of those Dhakaya hospitals. Abysmal, unprofessional and thieving staff.Gleaming buildings cannot disguise poorly qualified and unprofessional staff.Medical staff in Bangladesh are just too powerful and not ready to submit to the level of scrutiny and discipline required to be half decent.Anyway, my two cents from a family with few British educated doctors!Most popular surgery in BD is a Cesarean section lol it’s absolutely scandalous! Another example of money grabbing butchers.