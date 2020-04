Hospitals fighting coronavirus are sent DEFECTIVE medical supplies from federal stockpiles including thousands of face masks with dry rot and 170 broken ventilators

Governors around the country are complaining about the condition of the supply inventory in the Strategic National Stockpile

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Los Angeles recently received about 170 broken ventilators from a national stockpile that needed to be repaired

Nearly 6,000 masks that were sent to Montgomery, Alabama had dry rot and 2010 expiration dates, requiring them to be sent back to the stockpile

Oregon received masks with flimsy elastic straps that could snap, allowing doctors and nurses to be infected

The CDC warned states that some of the inventory could be out of date