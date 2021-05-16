What's new

Hospital hides 65 COVID patients deaths from authorities in Uttarakhand

Malini TMon, 17 May 2021, 5:58 am
COVID-19 victim for cremation New Delhi


A private hospital in Haridwar allegedly withheld information about the deaths of 65 COVID patients from the health authorities for over a fortnight in violation of the norms. Cabinet Minister and state govt spokesman Subodh Uniyal said the matter is being probed and appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible for negligence.
 
