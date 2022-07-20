What's new

Horse trading defeated: PTI + PMLQ alliance now has support from 186 MPAs to make Parvez Ilahi next CM Punjab

News are coming from official sources that PTI + PMLQ alliance has reached the support of 186 MPAs required to make Parvez Ilahi next CM Punjab.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549820192821334017

Congratulations to all Pakistanis who voted in recent by elections of Punjab. You have successfully defeated combined forces of Bootism, Jiyalaism and Patwarism aka horse trading in Pakistan.

@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @SBD-3 @Mav3rick @Musafir117 @POPEYE-Sailor @Waterboy @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Champion_Usmani @SaadH @VCheng
 
News are coming from official sources that PTI + PMLQ alliance has reached the support of 186 MPAs required to make Parvez Ilahi next CM Punjab.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549820192821334017

Congratulations to all Pakistanis who voted in recent by elections of Punjab. You have successfully defeated combined forces of Bootism, Jiyalaism and Patwarism aka horse trading in Pakistan.

@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @SBD-3 @Mav3rick @Musafir117 @POPEYE-Sailor @Waterboy @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Champion_Usmani @SaadH @VCheng
There is many a slip between the cup and the lip.
 
Norwegian said:
News are coming from official sources that PTI + PMLQ alliance has reached the support of 186 MPAs required to make Parvez Ilahi next CM Punjab.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549820192821334017

Congratulations to all Pakistanis who voted in recent by elections of Punjab. You have successfully defeated combined forces of Bootism, Jiyalaism and Patwarism aka horse trading in Pakistan.

@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @SBD-3 @Mav3rick @Musafir117 @POPEYE-Sailor @Waterboy @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Champion_Usmani @SaadH @VCheng
Its premature to celebrate early these Black sheep's will still leave no stone unturned until they get thier way, let's see what transpires in a few days time.
 
Its premature to celebrate early these Black sheep's will still leave no stone unturned until they get thier way, let's see what transpires in a few days time.
There is many a slip between the cup and the lip.
Don't count your chickens before the egg hatch.. 22nd will be the decider, then if all goes to well then it's time to purge the traitors.
All MPAs are now locked up at a hotel in Lahore. They won't be coming out until two days later when voting is about to take place for next CM Punjab
 
1658344709872.png


All MPAs are now locked up at a hotel in Lahore. They won't be coming out until two days later when voting is about to take place for next CM Punjab
شرم کا مقام ہے لعنت ہو ایسی سیاست پر
 
,.,.,.,
Tehreek-e-Insaf and Q-League jointly completed the number for the Chief Minister.
Their 186 members reached the hotel in Lahore.


1658344892136.png
 

