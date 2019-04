Horrifying moment white supremacist stabs black prisoners – while guards ‘stand and laugh’

SAVAGE: The brutal attack was caught on camera (Pic: SCIOTO COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE)

PRISON: Reike had a further 32 years added to his sentence (Pic: OHIO DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS)

BRUTAL: The attack was caught on camera (Pic: SCIOTO COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE)