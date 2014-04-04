Horrific Partition & Migration Stories of EAST PUNJAB (1947) Documented....!

By: Ticker Twitter In 1947, over 100,000 Muslim women were abducted, raped, paraded nude in cities & towns of only Indian East Punjab. Sold for Rupees 5-10 & were forced to convert to Hinduism or Sikhism. By 1957, after 10 years of effort, only a bit over 25,000 could be brought back to Pakistan
