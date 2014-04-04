What's new

Horrific Partition & Migration Stories of EAST PUNJAB (1947) Documented....!

Please watch these stories. Our love of PAKISTAN would increase manifolds after viewing these....!




 
By: Ticker Twitter
In 1947, over 100,000 Muslim women were abducted, raped, paraded nude in cities & towns of only Indian East Punjab. Sold for Rupees 5-10 & were forced to convert to Hinduism or Sikhism. By 1957, after 10 years of effort, only a bit over 25,000 could be brought back to Pakistan

References The Partition of India by Ian Talbot, Gurharpal Singh
Inscribing South Asian Muslim Women by Tahera Aftab
Punjab Migration 1947: Violence against Muslim Women
and the Settlement by Naumana Kiran

E02yvnyXoAE2Cwi.jpg
 
