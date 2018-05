As the death toll among Palestinian protesters rises in Gaza, Amnesty International has called Israel’s crackdown “deplorable,” and the UN has called for an end to the Israeli military’s “disproportionate” use of force.Amnesty International’s Philip Luther said Over 2,700 people have been injured, many with live ammunition. The Palestinian health ministry places the death toll at 55.We are witnessing an abhorrent violation of international law & human rights in #Gaza . 38 confirmed dead, including 6 children, with close to 2000 people injured. Many are reporting injuries to the head and chest. Over 500 injured with live ammunition. This must end immediately.The casualties come on what has so far been the most violent day of the six-week-long Great March of Return, a demonstration aimed at drawing attention to the Israeli occupation of land claimed by the Palestinians and protesting Israel’s blockade of Palestinian territory.Over the six weeks, tens of thousands of Palestinians have gathered at the border fence with Israel to demonstrate. While demonstrations have been mostly peaceful, some Palestinians burned tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers, prompting a heavy-handed response.Israeli forces showering Palestinians with tear gas grenades! #GreatReturnMarch The latest deaths bring the number of killed since the protests began six weeks ago to over 90. Palestinian sources say that as many as six journalists have been shot. Journalists Yasser Murtaja and Ahmed Abou Hussein were shot last month, despite wearing vests labelled “PRESS.”The Israeli military has repeatedly warned protesters to stay away from the border fence and accused Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas of using the protests as cover to carry out attacks on Israel. In addition, the Israeli government has blamed Hamas’ policy of paying settlements to the families of Palestinians killed or injured while fighting Israel for encouraging violence.A few minutes ago, IDF jets once again distributed leaflets warning against approaching the security fence, attempting to sabotage it or to carry out terror attacks pic.twitter.com/dJcBcUYiiz This is what is written on the leaflets pic.twitter.com/s88z1P83QM A short while ago, 3 terrorists attempted to place an explosive device near the security fence in Rafah, under the cover of violent riots. In response, the IDF fired at the terrorists, who were killedA United Nations committee on Monday called on Israel to stop usingagainst demonstrators, adding that it wasthat innocent people were being targeted. The committee urged the Israeli government to immediately refrain from causing further casualties, ensure medical treatment for injured Palestinians and lift the blockade of the Gaza strip.Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad Zeid al-Hussein, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, tweeted on Monday.“Shocking killing of dozens, injury of hundreds by Israeli live fire in #Gaza must stop now. The right to life must be respected. Those responsible for outrageous human rights violations must be held to account. The int'l community needs to ensure justice for victims” – #Zeid Tuesday marks the end of the Great March of Return and the commemoration of Nakba Day, a term which Palestinians use to describe their forced mass exodus from their homes during the establishment of the State of Israel. It is celebrated among Israelis as Independence Day. The moving of the US embassy coincides with both Israel’s Independence Day and the Jewish state’s 70th anniversary.As the embassy opened, clashes broke out between Israelis and Palestinians at the holy site of the Temple Mount in East Jerusalem. Away from the violent border clashes, and in a recorded message, President Donald Trump described the embassy move as ain the Middle East.