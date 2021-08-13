Horrible images... Murder with beheading in Istanbul! Pakistani person found dead with this note

A mind-blowing murder took place in Istanbul Küçükçekmece. A Pakistani national working in a shoe workshop was found in his home with his head cut off.

Korkunç görüntüler... İstanbul'da kafa kesmeli cinayet! Pakistanlı şahıs bu notla ölü bulundu İstanbul Küçükçekmece'de akıllara durgunluk veren bir cinayet yaşandı. Ayakkabı atölyesinde çalışan Pakistan uyruklu şahıs evinde kafası kesilmiş halde bulundu.

News Introduction: Thursday, August 12, 2021 - 16:18Last Updated: Friday, August 13, 2021 - 07:37Three Pakistani refugees were living together in Canary Neighborhood of Küçükçekmece District of Istanbul. One of the 3 friends who made a living by working in a shoe workshop did not go to work today.When their other friends were curious, they went home during the lunch break. Two other Pakistani people who saw their friends with their heads cut off in their beds immediately called 155 and informed the police.The police, who came to the scene, examined the room of the person covered in blood. Next to his lifeless body was a note.In the note,.”Allegedly, the murdered Pakistani person was helping foreign nationals living in Turkey go to European countries. For this reason, he did not go to his job in the shoe workshop where he worked from time to time.had no problems with anyone, Ahmet Abbas, the owner of the shoe workshop, stated that the 3 Pakistani people working with him did not have a problem with anyone.foreign nationals, whose identities have not yet been determined, went to the Canary Police Station and confessed to the murder.They said that they cut off the Pakistani person's head with 3 knives and then threw all 3 knives into the trash can in the kitchen of their house.The interrogation of 3 people at the police station continues.Translated-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------In other news, this. The TikTok account is that of a Pakistani, and he had put up several videos like this.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------