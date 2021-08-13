Horrible images... Murder with beheading in Istanbul! Pakistani person found dead with this note
A mind-blowing murder took place in Istanbul Küçükçekmece. A Pakistani national working in a shoe workshop was found in his home with his head cut off.
YENİÇAĞ WAS SHOCKED AT HOME AT THE LUNCH BREAK
Three Pakistani refugees were living together in Canary Neighborhood of Küçükçekmece District of Istanbul. One of the 3 friends who made a living by working in a shoe workshop did not go to work today.
When their other friends were curious, they went home during the lunch break. Two other Pakistani people who saw their friends with their heads cut off in their beds immediately called 155 and informed the police.
THEY LEFT NOTES
The police, who came to the scene, examined the room of the person covered in blood. Next to his lifeless body was a note.
In the note, “This is the arrogance of the Ahl al-Bayt. Our God is witness that we killed him because he was an arrogant Prophet. We are no longer afraid of our own death, we are ready to go joyfully to our God .”
HE WAS SENDING PEOPLE ABROAD
Allegedly, the murdered Pakistani person was helping foreign nationals living in Turkey go to European countries. For this reason, he did not go to his job in the shoe workshop where he worked from time to time.
He had no problems with anyone, Ahmet Abbas, the owner of the shoe workshop, stated that the 3 Pakistani people working with him did not have a problem with anyone.
THEY COME TO THE STATION AND CONFLICT THE MURDER Three
foreign nationals, whose identities have not yet been determined, went to the Canary Police Station and confessed to the murder.
They said that they cut off the Pakistani person's head with 3 knives and then threw all 3 knives into the trash can in the kitchen of their house.
The interrogation of 3 people at the police station continues.
The people who killed him were also Pakistani.
In other news, this. The TikTok account is that of a Pakistani, and he had put up several videos like this.
Pakistan needs to really start rechecking and going through its database. One is that we need to strip the illegals and refugees from their Pakistani identity.
The second is that I believe, Pakistan should set up its own form and application to determine who can apply to go abroad and who can't. Some countries may not be bothered to check due to their liberal and inclusiveness policies, but we should. What's going to be the result of the foreign image of Pakistan when half the people we export are loud psychotics.
Korkunç görüntüler... İstanbul'da kafa kesmeli cinayet! Pakistanlı şahıs bu notla ölü bulundu
İstanbul Küçükçekmece'de akıllara durgunluk veren bir cinayet yaşandı. Ayakkabı atölyesinde çalışan Pakistan uyruklu şahıs evinde kafası kesilmiş halde bulundu.
www.yenicaggazetesi.com.tr
The people who killed him were also Pakistani.
In other news, this. The TikTok account is that of a Pakistani, and he had put up several videos like this.
Pakistan needs to really start rechecking and going through its database. One is that we need to strip the illegals and refugees from their Pakistani identity.
The second is that I believe, Pakistan should set up its own form and application to determine who can apply to go abroad and who can't. Some countries may not be bothered to check due to their liberal and inclusiveness policies, but we should. What's going to be the result of the foreign image of Pakistan when half the people we export are loud psychotics.
