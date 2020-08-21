Horrible act inside Turkish mosque

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Dai Toruko, Aug 21, 2020 at 1:49 AM.
This should not be on PDF. This forum is converting into a battlefield between different religions.
What the hell? He would be killed by Turkish folks if they saw that. Has this man got mental issues?
Hate and a war between ideologies. They ought to track him down and smear feces on his face.
This shows the typical mindset of the secular kemalists. No i am not surprised at all.
Probably a clinical-level psychopath.
But this title is just as disgusting. You cannot characterize an ideology by individual behavioral disorders.
This is also against PDF forum rules, but as far as I can see, no one prefer to intervenes. I'm not surprised anymore.
The thing is bro the Kemalists respect the faith, they're just not religious as such. They wouldn't do this. This is sacrilegious, and insulting the culture of Turkey.
He must be an athiest or just plain insane.
Trust me bro, in a mosque I know an insane person tried to urinate at the back. Some people have just lost it.
Don't worry bro, I'll handle it. All is not lost.
I'm grateful.
Why not discuss the despicable act? Hiding it won't serve no purpose. We need to identify these people. What are their goals and motivations? Is he plain crazy or does he have an agenda? Important to know.
In this mindset, are ISIS typical Muslims/Islamists?
Has the guy been found and jailed by police ?
If it happen in Indonesia it will be a big news. He is maybe crazy but it is the duty of the court to determine whether he is crazy or not.
There is woman bringing dog to the mosque in Indonesia. The dog then is killed by people and the woman was jailed during court process although after several months (maybe 6 months in jail) she was released because she has scizoferania disease.
Something smells fishy because the police didn't find him.
Can be the case but how I find some strange patterns of weird yet disrespectful acts as such specially at religious places, seems like an cult offering. We can't ignore that Turkey is at receiving end of many of such groups or anti Islamic forces. It's most probably intended to invite hatred and violence or even some extreme reaction.
Personally, my wishes and all support for Turkey that may survive such tide similar to how Pakistan been targeted for many evil designs. Stand tall and be strong brothers. I am hopeful that he would have dealt accordingly though, we are missing update in this regard. These cases exist.
On a side note: Saw almost same incident in one of the Masjids in Karachi Gulshan e Hadeed area but that guy firstly injured himself by breaking windows , walked naked in Masjid while bleeding but still people apprehended him to Police after couple of slaps but no more. Sometimes, these people seems to be under heavy influence of paranormal forces/jins/Satan as well.
Indeed such acts are treated under religious Provocation and inciting hate by hurting sentiments.