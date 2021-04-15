Horizon 2030: Will Emerging Risks Unravel Our Global Systems?

Mathew Maavak: The Pandemic Is Aggravating Already Fragile Global Systems – OpEd The ongoing decade is characterized by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA); these propositions, tenets and concepts are the principal theme of an academic paper written by Math…

The author makes his case by applying the core pillars of systems thinking to chart out the decade’s trajectory: diminishing diversity of actors; interconnections; interactions; and adaptations in global systems. Risks must no longer be studied in siloes as they are all inextricably intertwined. Click to expand...

he new decade is witnessing rising volatility across global systems. Wherever one looks, there are dark clouds gathering on a global horizon marked by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA). This paper looks at the cascade of interconnected risks that are emerging across the global economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal and technological spectrums.Brace yourselves for a very rough decade.A review of this paper which appeared in the Eurasia Review: