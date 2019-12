Hoping for better

It is good to hear that the government is beginning to show some verbal recognition of the burden borne by Pakistan’s middle class and the poor due to its economic policies.

Recognising that the burden of high inflation and higher taxes had been borne by the professional and working classes,

Ground realities show that investment levels remain the lowest in Pakistan for years, which will not be fixed by reducing the regulations on business,

The fact that Pakistan has received a ‘stable’ rating from a foreign credit agency is also being overplayed, especially given the fact that this was exactly the rating the country had before the current government took power.

The government cannot be given a pat on the back for steering a vehicle off the road, only to bring it back on the road after a long detour.

the government has received criticism for attracting around $1 billion in hot money in the short-term equity market.