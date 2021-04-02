"Hopefully, we will see the Antonov aircraft production in Turkey," Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Bodnar said

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Bodnar made statements about the Ukrainian-Turkey strategic relationship and the Crimea Platform initiative.
Some highlights from his statements-
"This year, we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of our strategic partnership and it is very important to have a good dialogue between the leaders of the two countries. We hope the High-Level Strategic Council will be held this year. There will be important decisions about the relations between the two countries."
Pointing out that the defense sector is one of the driving forces in the relations between the two countries, Bodnar said, "We understand our mutual interests and the risks in the region. Most importantly, we have complementarity in technology development and production that enables joint projects which beneficial for both sides."
Noting that there is cooperation between the two countries in the field of R&D as well as trade-in the defense sector, Bodnar continued as follows: "For example, Akıncı using Ukrainian-produced engines. However, we have many projects from land to sea, from the sky to space. I believe that our companies will strengthen our cooperation and this will bring results. We also cooperate with a NATO country. NATO standards very important for us to getting membership soon. "
"We are strengthening our ability compliance in the field of military industry. This is good for NATO also because we strengthen our NATO capability," he said.
Bodnar also underlining that there may be opportunities between the two countries' aviation industries in the near future, "I hope that we will see the Antonov aircraft production in Turkey soon and these aircraft will fly in the Turkish skies."
Noting that the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations are also continuing and he also added: "With the providing of some flexibility in terms, we will sign an agreement."
Regarding the Crimea issue:
"We are grateful to Turkey does not recognize the illegal policies of the annexation of Crimea."
"Our goal with the Crimean Platform is to take the international attention to our territories occupied by Russia. And we will be successful. We are grateful to Turkish participate in the platform and I believe that Turkey's president will be one of the most important leaders in the platform." Bodnar stated that Crimea was traditionally the center of tourism, security, and stability, but now it has become a closed and military region."
In the Donbas region crisis, Russia is trying to be a party, and that is wrong, Bodnar said, "The solution is in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. If he withdraws his military forces, it is easy to deal with the locals."
As is known, Aselsan signed an agreement with the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov in 2017 to produce cockpit avionics, including the autopilot system, on its new generation aircraft programs. Agreeded cooperations and studies between the two countries in this field gradually expanding. In the evaluation of Antonov aircrafts into a NATO-compatible systems, Turkey found itself as one of the prominent solution partners. In the meantime, undertaking risk partnerships over directly joint manufacturing and development with Antonov has been among the topics discussed in the defense and aerospace circles.
