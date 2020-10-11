What's new

Hope Article 370 will be restored in J&K with China's support: Farooq Abdullah

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday held the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 responsible for the Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Speaking exclusively to India Today TV, Farooq Abdullah said that China "never accepted" the Abrogation of Article 370, and hoped that it will be restored with China's support.

"Whatever they are doing at LAC in Ladakh all because of the abrogation of Article 370, which they never accepted. I am hopeful that with their support, Article 370 will be restored in J&K," Farooq Abdullah said.

"I never invited the Chinese President, it was [PM] Modi who not only invited him, but did jhoola sawari with him. He [PM Modi] even took him to Chennai and had food with him," Farooq Abdullah said.

Further speaking on the Centre's decision on Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said that "what the government had done on August 5 [in 2019] was unacceptable".

Farooq Abdullah further said that he was not even allowed to speak on the problems of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament.

Article 370, combined with Article 35A, accorded Jammu and Kashmir special status under the Constitution of India, allowing it to have a separate constitution and a separate penal code among other legal distinctions.

Parliament had passed two resolutions on August 5 last year. The first rendered Article 370 inoperative in Jammu and Kashmir by applying the power granted under the same Article of the Constitution. The second resolution was for bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.


The special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and its reorganisation came into effect on October 31.

After the abrogation, top Jammu and Kashmir political leaders including Farooq Abdullah, his son and former CM Omar Abdullah and PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest. The Abdullahs have been released since.

Currently, India and China are locked in a tense border standoff in Ladakh. Both sides have held a series of high-level diplomatic and military talks to resolve the border row.

Hope Article 370 will be restored in J&K with China's support: Farooq Abdullah

In an exclusive interview to India Today TV, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said that the abrogation of Article 370 has led to the Chinese aggression at the LAC in Ladakh. He also hoped that Article 370 will be restored with China's support.
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

no one will support you traitors bin traitors . you can go lick delhi feet now . there was time when you stupids can gain freedom and power but you choose to be slave of nehro now be happy
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Imran Khan said:
no one will support you traitors bin traitors . you can go lick delhi feet now . there was time when you stupids can gain freedom and power but you choose to be slave of nehro now be happy
Although i agree to what you are saying that they are traitors and enjoyed Indian perks for seven decades at the expense of the pro Pakistan elements. Politics is an art of winning hearts, since National Conference and PDP (Ex Pro Indians) still enjoy a considerable following(vote bank), options should be considered to bring them in the Hurriyat fold! Maybe their voters might win us the day if and when a REFERENDUM is conducted!
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

El Sidd said:
You take great pride on your academic prowess in every thread yet you churned out a fascist statement.

The tribal fascist understanding of politics is clearly evident in the usage of the term, traitor bin traitor.
where i was wrong here ?


shekh abdullah>farooq abdullah>omer abdullah 3generations serving indians
 
Jugger

Jugger

Mr Farooq Abdulla can cry with the rest of the cry babies.
Article 370 is done and dusted, no matter what it’s not coming back.
We are seeing huge reduction in violence as a result of the abrogations.
This should have happened decades back, but sadly no one had balls like Mr Modi then.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Jugger said:
Mr Farooq Abdulla can cry with the rest of the cry babies.
Article 370 is done and dusted, no matter what it’s not coming back.
We are seeing huge reduction in violence as a result of the abrogations.
This should have happened decades back, but sadly no one had balls like Mr Modi then.
That is not your choice. China and Pakistan will force India to restore article 370.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Poor Mr Abdullah. "China was right" today. He's warming up for the big "Pakistan was right" reveal soon.

How Delhi hangs their allies out to dry. Chanakya would be proud.
 
