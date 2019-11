In Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, na[r]gile (на[р]гиле) is used to refer to the pipe,[27] while šiša (шиша) refers to the tobacco that is smoked in it.[citation needed] The pipes there often have one or two mouth pieces. The flavored tobacco, created by marinating cuts of tobacco in a multitude of flavored molasses, is placed above the water and covered by pierced foil with hot coals placed on top, and the smoke is drawn through cold water to cool and filter it. In Albania, the hookah is called "lula" or "lulava". In Romania, it is called narghilea.



"Narguile"[28] is the common word in Spain used to refer to the pipe, although "cachimba"[29] is also used, along with "shisha" by Moroccan immigrants in Spain. The word "Narguile" is also the word used in Brazilian Portuguese.

