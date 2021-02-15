What's new

Honoring our Martyrs

AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,299
76
32,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Take my gun and deliver it to General Sahib

Story of a brave FC soldier who died fighting in Swat

By Rahimullah Yusufzai

PESHAWAR: "I am dying, take my gun and deliver it to General sahib," were the last words of Sepoy Gul Farosh as he lay critically injured near Manglawar village in Swat on October 28, 2007.

His surviving colleagues from the Frontier Corps conveyed his words and delivered his gun to their officers. Maj General Mohammad Alam Khattak, Inspector General of the Frontier Corps, was subsequently informed about Sepoy Gul Farosh's dying words. In his meetings with FC soldiers and visitors, the general often mentions the brave Jawan as someone who fought till the end and didn't lose control of his gun even after being fatally wounded.

There was a background as to why Gul Farosh uttered those memorable last words. He had heard Maj General Alam Khattak, himself a Pashtun from Nowshera, telling a darbar, or soldiersí meeting, that losing one's gun amounted to abandoning oneís wife. There cannot be a greater insult to a Pashtun than to lose his wife. And it is common to hear the Pashtuns telling each other that abandoning one's gun was just as dishonourable as losing a wife.

Gul Farosh, a typical Pashto name meaning flower seller, later succumbed to his injuries. It took time to retrieve his body and transport it to his village, Shamozai, in Mardan district for burial. Three days after his death, the young bearded soldier was buried in his ancestral graveyard.

His death shocked his old father, Dervesh Khan. The tragedy made him ill and one could see that life was slowly ebbing away from this frail and poor farmer. He had spent almost all his life tilling other people's land as tenant and fetching firewood from the mountains to sell to villagers. Like his name, he was a Dervesh in the real life. Simple and honest, he couldn't even properly count the currency notes. And even though he was desperately poor, Dervesh Khan always carried sweets in his pocket to give to children. One does come across sweet persons in life and he definitely was amongst them.

About two and a half months after Gul Farosh's death, Dervesh Khan quietly bid farewell to the world. On January 10, 2008 he was buried close to the grave of his dear son. It was a double tragedy, which deprived the family of its breadwinners.

Gul Farosh's mother and wife would have coped better with the grief of his death if he had children. The couple remained issueless during the seven years of marriage. In August 2007, Gul Farosh was injured in action in Thall. But he recovered and continued to serve the FC with distinction. He had also qualified an anti-terrorism course at the FC training centre at Mir Ali in North Waziristan.

After his recruitment in FC Khyber Rifles wing on April 1, 1997, he served at a number of places, including Ali Masjid in Khyber Agency, Ghallanai in Mohmand Agency, Thall, Regi Lalma, Peshawar and Torkham. He also took part in rescue and rehabilitation activities for the earthquake-affected communities at Battagram in Hazara. That was the kind of work in which the deeply religious and kind-hearted Gul Farosh found satisfaction.
Take my gun and deliver it to General Sahib
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,299
76
32,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
We focus so much on the shortcomings of the FC - however we should not forget how much Pakistan and Pakistanis owe to these brave soldiers who continue to perform their duty in the face of huge obstacles, how much we owe their families who suffer from the loss of their sons, husbands fathers and brothers.

:pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:


0fd266a13e6f8146d635de5d524360c6.jpg
 
su-47

su-47

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 4, 2007
2,426
0
1,217
that was an awesome article. salutes to Gul Farosh and all other soldiers who have laid down their lives for their countries.
 
MastanKhan

MastanKhan

PDF VETERAN
Dec 26, 2005
19,675
160
53,971
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Agno,

We do talk about the short comings of the FC and at times I am extremely severe at it---but it is not directed to the soldiers---but rather the operational aspect of the issue---my understanding from the soldiers last statement is that,' he wanted to tell the general and other FC men that there were still honorable fighting warriors in the FC who would rather lay their lives down for the nation than lay down their arms'. Gul Farosh was trying to put those ones to shame who had laid their weapons without fighting by giving his life for the country.

This soldier's actions opens up an issue---the one I have been talking about many atimes---when a car salesman does not do his job right---that is from meeting and greeting a customer to finding the needs and requirements of the customer resulting in a sale---it means that there is either a problem in his training---the salesman was too afraid to ask the customer for his business ( trust me that happens alot ) or he was trying for a short cut----the same way the failures of the FC means that either they were not told clearly what their job was---there was a clear lack of leadership amongst the commissioned officers---the commanders allowed too much loose talk amongst the troops---which led then to start thinking---thinking is a poision for a soldier---which lead to dissent amongst the troops---there were incidents when some of the troops stood firm on their ground to fight---and the command and control faltered in providing them with relief and air support---case in point the fort that was taken over after six hours of fight by the taliban and relief never arrived---.

Agno---unless the pakistanis donot ask for the commanding officers head on the stake---things would stay the same---and when we will have sacrifices like that of Gul Farosh---we will all have teary eyes for a moment---and then turn around and get along with our routine.

Gul Farosh---didnot send a message to his generals---he rather sent a slap to the face of his commanders and to those who had laid down their weapons at other times---chiding their cowardice and incompetence by fertilizing the soil of his beloved country with the ultimate nourishment---the blood of the warrior.
 
Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
8,490
2
7,882
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
god bless him...
in my recent unusual visit to Charat home of SSGs, their i saw his portrait along with rest of officers who embraced shadatt! i will upload the clip, but some one has to help me with making this video Indian proof as it may contain some stuff.. not that its top secret.
 
Minhas

Minhas

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 15, 2007
51
0
29
Teri Bus Ik Pukaar Par Mein A Gaya Hun Chor Kar!
Azeem Se Azeem Kaam, Meray Watan Tujhay Salaam!



ISPR - 30 July, 2008

About 100 miscreants attacked a position of Security Forces at Ucharai Sar, West of Chuprial, Matta Tehsil this morning. The attack was successfully repulsed by the 12 soldiers resulting into the death of more than 25 miscreants and many injured.

After the limited ammunition with Major Zia was finished he sent to hell many bastard miscreants with the help of his rifle's but. During the face to face fight he was hit by a bulltet in his chest still he seized two revolvers and embraced shahadat while sending many other Taliban to hell.

Major Muhammad Zia ul Haq, one Junior Commissioned Officer and three soldiers embraced shahadat in the action.


[Memorial of Shaheed and Interview of his family at 9:00 pm on Dawn News and Geo TV on August 2, 2008]


May Allah Bless The Soldiers of Pakistan :pakistan:

"Rang Laye Ga Shaheedon Ka Lahu"
 
Last edited:
Spring Onion

Spring Onion

PDF VETERAN
Feb 1, 2006
41,403
19
34,765
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
And now let me tell you one more thing about great great Shaheed Maj. Muhammad Zia ul Haq which i bet no one of you know.

His posting orders for PMA were issued and he was about to leave from Swat to PMA.
But due to tension in the area he asked the authorities for staying in the Swat with his soldiers. He stayed back for gaurding motherland against terrorists.

All of those who were posted in other areas were meant to leave for their new station of posting but among them eleven others and Maj Ziaul Haq (Shaheed) prefered to stay in the area.

And he embrassed Shahadat with two brave soldiers of Pakistan Army :pakistan:
 
Cheetah786

Cheetah786

PDF VETERAN
Aug 23, 2006
9,002
-3
7,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jana said:
And now let me tell you one more thing about great great Shaheed Maj. Muhammad Zia ul Haq which i bet no one of you know.

His posting orders for PMA were issued and he was about to leave from Swat to PMA.
But due to tension in the area he asked the authorities for staying in the Swat with his soldiers. He stayed back for gaurding motherland against terrorists.

All of those who were posted in other areas were meant to leave for their new station of posting but among them eleven others and Maj Ziaul Haq (Shaheed) prefered to stay in the area.

And he embrassed Shahadat with two brave soldiers of Pakistan Army :pakistan:
Click to expand...
Inha lilla hey wha inha ale-hey rajaoon.
I salute the fallen soldiers and my prayers are with there family and friends.

But unless cowards in Islamabad don't sign another peace pact there sacrifice will go to waist and that in itself will be a tragedy.
 
xishan786

xishan786

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 23, 2008
46
0
16
with due respects to every one May Allah have mercy on thoese who are striving for ISLAM and ALLAH...
Dont I seem a bit confusion..... dont I ? whom I talking about? Maj Zia or Taliban.

It Saddens me a lot that our contrymen are killing each others and honestly speaking I have severe doubts about being on right side.

I think its about time that we should stop bloodshed and start reconcillation amongst us.

By the way somebody above menstioned Talibaan and cowards in ISlamabad making deals, my sweet brother BLOOD IS RED EVERYWHERE it neither changes with doving on uniform nor with having beared and talking about shariah.

Point is we should re evalutae our standpoint and should do sensiblly so misereis of our country men can end
 
Xeric

Xeric

RETIRED THINK TANK
Mar 31, 2008
8,297
42
10,520
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
xishan786 said:
with due respects to every one May Allah have mercy on thoese who are striving for ISLAM and ALLAH...
Dont I seem a bit confusion..... dont I ? whom I talking about? Maj Zia or Taliban.

It Saddens me a lot that our contrymen are killing each others and honestly speaking I have severe doubts about being on right side.

I think its about time that we should stop bloodshed and start reconcillation amongst us.

By the way somebody above menstioned Talibaan and cowards in ISlamabad making deals, my sweet brother BLOOD IS RED EVERYWHERE it neither changes with doving on uniform nor with having beared and talking about shariah.

Point is we should re evalutae our standpoint and should do sensiblly so misereis of our country men can end
Click to expand...
My dear friend i think you must give some more time to this site so that you can enlighten yourself as regards to the truth about these "talibans"-who is funding them, what/who they are and what they want. These humans whom we call talibans "today" are not by any means humans. They are just living beings whose profession is killing and fighting. They fight for money because they can't/don't want to do any respectable job. By nature the don;t have the nick of being under command of someone, may it be a bank, shop or a multi national enterprise. They are rightly being used by our enemies for what they can do best i.e. KILL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The Ronin
PRESIDENT INAUGURATES BAF BARISHAL RADAR UNIT AND HELICOPTER SIMULATOR TRAINING INSTITUTE
2
Replies
17
Views
861
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
T-SaGe
Turkey marks 106th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory
Replies
1
Views
260
aziqbal
aziqbal
Vanguard One
China Makes It A Crime To Question Military Casualties On The Internet
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Beefeatergin
B
Piotr
Great Bio of Murdered Iranian General Soleimani, - Most Effective Battlefield Commander of our Age
Replies
9
Views
407
Kathin_Singh
Kathin_Singh
T-SaGe
Turkey marks centennial anniversary of national anthem
Replies
2
Views
185
T-SaGe
T-SaGe

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom