Honor of Kings brings 90fps mode to dozens of Android phones Phones that can enjoy the high frame rate mode include the latest Xiaomi 11, and the VIVO X60 Pro+.

nova 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8, Reno5 Pro+, Find X2, Find X2 Pro, OPPO Ace 2, iQOO Neo 3, iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro, iQOO 7, vivo X60 Pro+, Honor V40, ROG3, ROG5, Red Devil 6, Red Devil 6 Pro, Xiaoi 11, Xiaoi 10 Pro, Xiaoi 10, Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3S, Black Shark 3 Pro Click to expand...

Honor of Kings, China's most popular mobile game, is making a non-stop server-wide update today from 8:30-9:30 to offer a 90 Hz high frame rate mode for Android phones with high refresh rate screens.Phones that can enjoy the high frame rate mode include the latest Xiaomi 11, and the VIVO X60 Pro+.Here is the full list of 23 Android phones:After the update, the high frame rate mode can be switched on in the game's settings, allowing players to enjoy a smoother and more refined experience in the game.Updates for other models are being tested and can be available soon.Since all series of iPhones are not equipped with high refresh rate screens, iPhone users cannot experience the game's high frame rate mode for now.Honor of Kings remained the world's most profitable mobile game in November after that position was upended last month by newcomer local competitor Genshin Impact, produced by Chinese game developer miHoYo.The game earned $230 million in global App Store and Google Play revenue in November 2020, up 62.5 percent from November last year, topping the global handheld bestseller list, according to data released today by market research firm Sensor Tower.