Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

LOL! retroactive arrest?

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Prominent democracy activist slams his brief arrest as a ‘notorious abuse’ of the criminal justice system.
Prominent democracy activist slams his arrest as a ‘notorious abuse’ of power after court frees him on bail.

Joshua Wong speaks to the media while holding up a bail document after leaving Central Police Station in Hong Kong on September 24, 2020, after being arrested for unlawful assembly related to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) (AFP)

Police in Hong Kong have briefly arrested prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong for participating in an unauthorised assembly in October 2019 and violating the city’s anti-mask law, according to a series of posts on his Twitter account.

Wong’s latest arrest on Thursday adds to several unlawful assembly charges or suspected offences he and other activists are facing related to last year’s pro-democracy protests, which prompted Beijing to impose a sweeping national security law on June 30.

The 23-year-old, in a series of posts on Twitter, said he was taken into custody when he reported to a police station.

Wong, who was freed three hours after his arrest, called his brief arrest “a notorious abuse to the criminal justice system” and said there was “nothing to celebrate on bizarrely prompt release”.

Jonathan Man, Wong’s lawyer, told AFP news agency that the pro-democracy activist was “accused of participating in an unlawful assembly on October 5 last year, when hundreds marched to oppose an anti-mask ban the government rolled out”.

The anti-mask law was introduced last year in a bid to help police identify protesters they suspected of committing crimes and it is facing a challenge in court. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government has made face masks mandatory in most circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wong said on Twitter that he faced five years in jail and one additional year for a mask. The case will begin on September 30, he added.

Amnesty International identified the second man as Koo Sze-yiu in a statement condemning the arrests.

Wong’s arrest “for wearing a face mask at an ‘unauthorised protest – at a time when wearing a face mask is compulsory in the city – is yet another example of the government’s campaign to silence dissent by any means,” said Lam Cho Ming, Amnesty’s Hong Kong Programme Manager.

“The mask ban violates international law and must be withdrawn, rather than used by the Hong Kong authorities as a pretext for arresting opponents,” Ming added.

Wong’s arrest comes about six weeks after media tycoon Jimmy Lai was detained on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces.

Wong had been a frequent visitor to Washington, DC, where he appealed to the United States Congress to support Hong Kong’s democracy movement and counter Beijing’s tightening grip over the global financial hub. His visits drew the wrath of Beijing, which describes him as a “black hand” of foreign forces.

Wong disbanded his pro-democracy group Demosisto in June, just hours after China’s parliament passed a national security law for Hong Kong, bypassing the city’s local legislature, a move widely criticised by Western governments.

His long-time colleague, Agnes Chow, and two other activists were also among 10 people arrested in August on suspicion of violating the new law.

The new law punishes anything China considers as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison.

Wong was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, but he was not a leading figure of the sometimes violent unrest that shook the semi-autonomous former British colony last year.
 
kick this abomination out of the country already. can't stand this a hole.
 
Meanwhile in the United States.

I can upload my video of myself committing and admitting to some "crimes". And not fear any charges as long as it's outside of the statute of limitations. This is a truly free society. It's a pity that Hong Kong'ians don't enjoy even a crumb of this ol' glorious freedom pie.
 
I think their group is foolish. They have already gotten what they want but keep demonstrating with no clear goal (or unreasonable goal) and it makes them get targeted and democracy is shut after that imposed security law.
 
Indos said:
I think their group is foolish. They have already gotten what they want but keep demonstrating with no clear goal (or unreasonable goal) and it makes them get targeted and democracy is shut after that imposed security law.
Click to expand...
What is wrong with assembling non-violently to express thoughts. It should be an enshrined freedom of humans to voice their psyche publicly.
 
IMO this group has been infiltrated by CCP secret service. The method is simple, just like in Pearl Harbor or WTC, just let Japanese or Usama attack USA asset, that action then become the reason to start a war with Japanese or Taliban.
 
Indos said:
IMO this group has been infiltrated by CCP secret service. The method is simple, just like in Pearl Harbor or WTC, just let Japanese or Usama attack USA asset, that action then become the reason to start a war with Japanese or Taliban.
Click to expand...
Explains the common projection we get from their end: "hong kong ding dong protust cia orchastretuhd buy wua-shington".
 
Indos said:
IMO this group has been infiltrated by CCP secret service. The method is simple, just like in Pearl Harbor or WTC, just let Japanese or Usama attack USA asset, that action then become the reason to start a war with Japanese or Taliban.
Click to expand...
You think the Hong Kong democracy movement is secretly an undercover CCP operation? I mean that would be a super interesting covert operation then.
 
Figaro said:
You think the Hong Kong democracy movement is secretly an undercover CCP operation? I mean that would be a super interesting covert operation then.
Click to expand...
We all know CCP would never want to inflict hardships on its citizens:

1600981334409.png
 
