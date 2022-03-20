What's new

Hong Kong's immunised who died of Covid-19 mainly got Sinovac vaccine: Media

www.straitstimes.com

Hong Kong's immunised who died of Covid-19 mainly got Sinovac vaccine: Media

However, most deaths occurred among those who were unvaccinated.
HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Almost 87 per cent of Hong Kongers who died from Covid-19 after getting at least one dose of vaccine received Sinovac Biotech Ltd's shot, Ming Pao reported, though most deaths occurred among those who weren't immunised.

The newspaper said it analysed data from the Hospital Authority involving 5,167 of the city's Covid-19 fatalities, without disclosing its sources or additional information.

It found that 71 per cent of those who died were unvaccinated. Of the 1,486 who died after receiving at least one dose, 1,292 - or 87 per cent - had gotten Sinovac, Ming Pao reported.

Most deaths in Hong Kong have occurred among under-vaccinated senior citizens, particularly those living in elderly care homes.

There have been more than 5,400 fatalities in the latest Omicron-driven outbreak, making the city's death per capita the world's highest.

Less than 40 per cent of those aged 80 and older were vaccinated.

Two vaccines are available in the Asian financial hub. The Chinese-made Sinovac, which uses the inactivated technology, was often preferred by the elderly who believed it may have fewer side effects than the more potent mRNA immunisations from the German firm BioNTech SE.

The Sinovac shot has lower efficacy than that of the Biontech one, and offers limited protection against the Omicron variant, studies showed.

But it was still effective at reducing the risk of serious illness and deaths from Covid.

The Chinese vaccine makes up 60 per cent of all of the doses administered to those aged 60 and above.

Many experts, including University of Hong Kong professor and government advisor Yuen Kwok-yung, have said the elderly and children should get the BioNTech vaccine because of its superior protection against Omicron.
 
Well, most population in the US have been jabbed by those mRNA vaccines, yet it still couldn't prevent 1 million death.

And 2/3 of the vaccine recipients in HK took the mRNA ones, yet they still want to solely blame on Sinovac?

Those dumb HKers have already created enough mess for China, and the recent outbreak in China is mostly the BA.2 subvariant imported from HK.

Maybe the Mainland China should ban any HKer from entry, just like what the US did to Puerto Rico, since we have to ensure the safety of the Mainland China first.
 
maybe those who took pfizer did not live long enough to get infected ??

thehill.com

'Huge, huge numbers:' insurance group sees death rates up 40 percent over pre-pandemic levels

Since Feb. 1, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate there have been 942,431 excess deaths in the U.S.
As the pandemic enters its second year running, the number of deaths the virus has caused is likely much greater than official numbers indicate, setting a historic record.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains that excess deaths are associated with COVID-19 directly or indirectly, typically defined as the difference between the observed number of deaths in specific time periods and the expected number of deaths in the same time periods.

Currently, since Feb. 1, 2020, the CDC estimates there have been 942,431 excess deaths in the U.S.

That's a staggering amount, as J Scott Davison, CEO of insurance company OneAmerica, explained during a health care conference organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce this week. Davison said that his company is seeing the highest death rates now than he’s ever seen before since he started in the insurance business.

OneAmerica offers employers across the country group life insurance, which generally covers people 18 to 64-years-old.

Even more alarming is where those death rates are hitting, with Davison saying it’s primarily among working aged people between the ages of 18 and 64 who are covered by OneAmerica's group life policies. The insurance company says that's similar to what the rest of the group life industry is seeing and is consistent with CDC data.

“Death rates are up 40 percent over what they were pre-pandemic,” said Davison of OneAmerica's group life policy holders.

To illustrate just how severe the current death rate is, Davison said a 1 in 200-year catastrophe would likely only cause a 10 percent increase over pre-pandemic deaths.

Notably, Davison said that even if COVID-19 is not listed on a person’s death certificate, that doesn’t mean the virus didn’t play a role. For example, Davison said a person can contract COVID-19 and recover, but the virus could have triggered a separate illness that eventually leads to death.

“It may not all be Covid on their death certificates, but deaths are up in just huge, huge numbers,” Davidson said. ................................
 
Mista said:
There have been more than 5,400 fatalities in the latest Omicron-driven outbreak, making the city's death per capita the world's highest.
1647769577025.png


The current death rate for Omicron in HK is more than 3x of the US/EU's during the peak of their Delta wave.

Vaccination matters. Singapore with similar profile has much lower deaths than HK's ~200-300 deaths daily despite HK's 'zero-Covid' policy and restrictions.

1647770241293.png

Thus, we have enough medical resources to tend to unvaccinated kids as well.

1647770619910.png

^includes Delta variant

For the non-fully vaccinated, no one in SG below the age of 20 has died so far.
For the fully vaccinated without booster, no one in SG below the age of 40 has died so far.
For the fully vaccinated with booster, no one in SG below the age of 60 has died so far.
 
ChineseTiger1986 said:
And 2/3 of the vaccine recipients in HK took the mRNA one, yet they still want to solely blame on Sinovac?
Mista said:
Of the 1,486 who died after receiving at least one dose, 1,292 - or 87 per cent - had gotten Sinovac, Ming Pao reported.
So 1/3 of vaccine recipients in HK took Sinovac but they make up ~87% of vaccinated deaths?
So 2/3 of vaccine recipients in HK took mRNA, and they make up ~13% of vaccinated deaths?

87 * 2 / 13 = ~13.4

So you mean to say mRNA vaccines are ~13.4x more effective then Sinovac in preventing deaths in HK so far?
 

