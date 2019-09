Western media always try to make people believe that the whole Hong kong population are against the Chinese government, the truth is far from that, Hong kong now is very divided, the silent majority are those who support the government to restore law and order and those who are neutral.



From Hong kong's coverage by the western media, "peaceful protests and demonstrations" claimed by the west, people see violence, vandalization, arson... this is something people should learn first hand about western media, it's just a tool for their own cause, their reports on Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet are total lies, what they are trying so hard to do is just to distablize China, their biggest rival and the sole challenger to their centuries old world domination.

