Hong Kong was not British colony as China did not recognise unequal treaties ceding city to Britain, new textbooks reveal​

LakeHawk180 said: How tragic. Once a shining beacon of commerce and industry soon to be transformed into a version of its dull witted cousin in the mainland. Click to expand...

Hamartia Antidote said: China rewrites history of Hong Kong with textbooks that deny British rule Critics say Beijing wants to ‘brainwash’ students with new syllabus that mentions ‘national security’ more than 400 times in 121 pages



The Prince of Wales, Chris Patten, the departing governor, and Prime Minister Tony Blair at the 1997 Hong Kong handover ceremony



Hong Kong schools will teach children that the city was never



All references have been scrubbed from new teaching materials for the rejigged citizenship and social development subject on the basis that China never recognised the 19th-century “unequal treaties” that ceded control of the territory, according to the South China Morning Post.



The textbooks instead refer to an obscure 1972 UN resolution that removed Hong Kong and Macau from the body’s list of non-self-governing territories at China’s demand.



Britain took Hong Kong Island during the First Opium War and in 1898 signed a treaty that gave it control over the wider area for 99 years.

That agreement ended on July 1, 1997, an anniversary that is marked annually in the city and this year may be attended by Xi Jinping, the Chinese president. He has been overseeing a



The textbooks also parrot Beijing’s justification for

The legislation banning sedition, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign governments was necessary to counter unrest, according to the new material.



One textbook mentions “national security” more than 400 times over its 121 pages, saying the legislation was imposed out of “urgency” to prevent serious violence.





Another book repeated a conspiracy theory that opposition and separatist groups had asked foreign forces to interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs.





The changes to the textbooks are part of a broader overhaul of the old liberal studies subject, which has this year been replaced by citizenship and social development.





Liberal studies was introduced in 2009 as a mandatory subject to encourage critical thinking but came under fire from authorities for allegedly encouraging the 2019 protest movement.





Its textbooks were not previously vetted by the education authorities, with





The Global Times, a Chinese state-tabloid, described the result as “chaos”. The new textbooks and syllabus issued by the Hong Kong Education Bureau (EDB) means teachers “will no longer be able to convey their wrong and poisonous political views to students when teaching this course,” according to the article.





Beijing believes that admitting Hong Kong was ever a colony could open the door to it breaking away from China after a UN declaration in 1960 affirmed the rights for colonised peoples to gain independence – a key demand of some 2019 demonstrators.





“It is necessary for schools to teach students to think positively and to love their nation,” the head of the EDB was quoted as saying by the Global Times.



The new curriculum will teach children as young as six about the National Security Law and also requires all students to take a trip to mainland China.





‘Brain-washing’ to create patriots​

Critics have said the changes are part of an increasingly insidious attempt to “brainwash” children with Beijing propaganda.





“Clearly, the overhaul wasn’t designed to serve students’ interest but to fulfil a political end,” said Timothy Lee, an activist and former district councillor in Kowloon City who fled Hong Kong last spring.





“Schools are becoming yet another battleground … to implement a ‘second takeover’, to build loyalty to the state, by various means from law to education.”





He said that schools were under “huge pressure” following the National Security Law.





“A ‘revamped’ version of [liberal studies], will include a module of national security, meaning school-goers are required to receive brain-washing Chinese patriotic education,” he added.





The tweaks “reflect the ‘mainlandisation’ of Hong Kong” to make it more like China, said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute.





“Under the Communist Party education is the key instrument for making people embrace the Party, its leadership and its version of history,” he told The Telegraph.



“By shaping the minds of the young, the Party expects them to grow into ‘patriots’ who are totally supportive of the Party and its leader.”







Indians should worry about themselves not hongkong which will remain lightyears ahead of India .China took hambantota on a leash of 99 years,just like hk was on a leash of 99 years to UK ,is Hambantota a colony of China or belong to China ?Or temporary leash holder? By the end of ww2,hk was not regarded as colony ,but rather a province on leash to British.They mean sedition,subversion,terrorism,and collusion with foreign gov should be allowed?What kind of lunatic reasoning is this? Does the UK itself allowed such ?Which nation allow such? not the anglo saxon looters that are lecturing.