beijingwalker
- Nov 4, 2011
Hong kong TV: Xinjiang poverty alleviation relocation ends abject poverty of Xinjiang desert people
China moved people living in the very heart of the Taklamakan Desert, the world second biggest desert, to a government newly built community for free with running water , electricity, internent,schools and hospitals. The locals say finally, their misery and suffering from abject poverty ended in their generation and they have great hopes for their future generation who enjoy everything they dreamed of now.
