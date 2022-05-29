Hong Kong TV: After having dried up for 100 years, the 2,500 years old, 1,800KM long Beijing-Hangzhou grand canal flows and resumes navigation again

2500 years old Beijing-Hangzhou grand canal- UNESCO World Heritage Site
The oldest parts of the canal date back to the 5th century BCE, but the various sections were first connected during the Sui dynasty
(581–618 CE). Dynasties in 1271–1633 significantly restored and rebuilt the canal and altered its route to supply their capital. The Grand Canal played a huge role in reunifying north and south China. The canal was built by conscripted laborers and connected the Yellow River in the north with the Yangtze River in the south, which made it much easier to transport grain from the south to the centers of political and military power in north China
en.wikipedia.org