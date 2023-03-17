Hong Kong top Asian city for ultra-wealthy individuals, Beijing snatches second spot from Singapore, Altrata study shows​

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 55,806
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hong Kong top Asian city for ultra-wealthy individuals, Beijing snatches second spot from Singapore, Altrata study showsMarch 7, 2023
Hong Kong has topped other Asian cities where ultra-wealthy individuals maintain primary or secondary residences, with an estimated 15,175 such residents, according to the latest report by Altrata.
Ranking third overall, Hong Kong trailed New York, which counted 21,714 individuals with net worths of at least US$30 million as residents, and London with 15,907 such residents, the study said.
London-based Altrata tracks the super rich. Only about 400,000 people out of the estimated global population of 8 billion belong to this elite club, the report said. It based its findings on the Wealth-X database, which calculates the number of wealthy individuals in each city by residential presence.
Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.
"The territory has a total UHNW [ultra-high net worth] footprint of 15,175 individuals," the report said. "This comprises mostly primary residences of the wealthy, attracted by its unrivalled links to mainland China, low taxation and status as a major global financial services hub.
"However, recent political developments have diminished Hong Kong's attractiveness to non-financial international companies."
Hong Kong has been aggressively wooing international firms and wealthy investors with the aim of securing their return to the city, as it seeks to regain its status as the premier Asian financial hub after three difficult years marked by political uncertainties, Covid-19 and pandemic containment measures that were among the world's most stringent.
The city is offering a slew of incentives, such as a refund of the extra stamp duty that non-locals pay when buying Hong Kong residential properties, as long as they remain in Hong Kong for seven years and obtain permanent residence. Other perks include a new two-year visa for individuals who earned no less than HK$2.5 million (US$318,000) in the past year and graduates of the world's top 100 universities with at least three years' work experience in the previous five years.
Beijing, meanwhile, has overtaken Singapore as the Asian city with the second highest concentration of well-heeled individuals, with 8,923 super-rich residents compared to Singapore's 7,471. Globally, the Chinese capital ranked seventh, while Singapore came in at eighth place.
Hong Kong top Asian city for ultra-wealthy individuals, Beijing snatches second spot from Singapore, Altrata study shows
Hong Kong has topped other Asian cities where ultra-wealthy individuals maintain primary or secondary residences, with an estimated 15,175 such residents, according to the latest report by Altrata. Ranking third overall, Hong Kong trailed New York, which counted 21,714 individuals with net...
finance.yahoo.com