-

an enemy of the people

Key points:

The Chinese National Anthem Law was imposed on Hong Kong last November

Expert say the law will definitely pass at Hong Kong's local legislative council

Student activists plan to deliberately break the law to show resistance

'Beijing is eroding Hong Kong's rule of law'

"I think my feeling of disliking the national anthem is quite common among young people," Ms Cheung told the ABC.

'We feel our rights are being violated'