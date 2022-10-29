Hamartia Antidote
Hong Kong stocks fall to new lows since 2009, Bank of Japan holds rates
Hong Kong stocks lead loses as shares in the Asia-Pacific fell following the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision.
www.cnbc.com
Hong Kong stocks plunged to its lowest levels since April 2009, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific as the Bank of Japan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong closed 3.66% lower at 14,863.06 after losing more than 4% earlier in the session, dragged by the Hang Seng Tech index falling 5.56%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.87% to 6,785.70. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.88% to 27,105.20, while the Topix was 0.34% lower at 1,899.05. The Japanese yen initially maintained 146-levels after the Bank of Japan kept rates at ultra-low levels, but later weakened past 147.
South Korea’s Kospi was 0.89% lower at 2,268.40. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.89%.
In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was 2.25% lower at 2,915.93 and the Shenzhen Component shed 3.24% to close at 10,401.84.