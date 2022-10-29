What's new

Hong Kong stocks fall to new lows since 2009, Bank of Japan holds rates

Hong Kong stocks fall to new lows since 2009, Bank of Japan holds rates

Hong Kong stocks lead loses as shares in the Asia-Pacific fell following the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision.
Hong Kong stocks plunged to its lowest levels since April 2009, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific as the Bank of Japan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong closed 3.66% lower at 14,863.06 after losing more than 4% earlier in the session, dragged by the Hang Seng Tech index falling 5.56%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.87% to 6,785.70. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.88% to 27,105.20, while the Topix was 0.34% lower at 1,899.05. The Japanese yen initially maintained 146-levels after the Bank of Japan kept rates at ultra-low levels, but later weakened past 147.

South Korea’s Kospi was 0.89% lower at 2,268.40. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.89%.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was 2.25% lower at 2,915.93 and the Shenzhen Component shed 3.24% to close at 10,401.84.
 

