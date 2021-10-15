What's new

Hong Kong seizes smuggled Australian lobsters amid China ban

D

DavidsSling

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
787
0
684
Country
Israel
Location
Australia
Hong Kong and mainland authorities have seized about $728,000 worth of smuggled Australian lobsters believed to be bound for the mainland, after China restricted imports of the crustacean amid escalating tensions with Australia.

Hong Kong authorities said at a news conference Friday that its customs and Chinese law enforcement agencies confiscated about 5,300 kilograms of lobsters and arrested 13 people.

The seizure came after a recent surge in the import volume of Australian lobsters to Hong Kong, after China imposed an unofficial ban on the imports late last year.

1634332091405.png

Australian lobsters seized by the Hong Kong Customs at an anti-smuggling operation, are displayed at the news conference in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Hong Kong and mainland authorities have seized more than $4.2 million worth of smuggled Australian lobsters believed to be bound for the mainland, after China banned imports of the crustacean amid escalating tensions with Australia. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP)


Officials said monthly imports of Australian lobster to Hong Kong have since more than doubled.

China's lobster ban came after the Australian government pushed for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

China has since blocked trade on other Australian imports, such as wine, barley, cotton and coal.

1634332125046.png

Australian lobsters seized by the Hong Kong Customs at an anti-smuggling operation, are displayed at the news conference in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Hong Kong and mainland authorities have seized more than $4.2 million worth of smuggled Australian lobsters believed to be bound for the mainland, after China banned imports of the crustacean amid escalating tensions with Australia. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP)

"We believe that smuggling syndicates might make use of improper means to smuggle Australian lobsters to mainland China to seek profit," said Rita Li of Hong Kong's Syndicate Crimes Investigation Bureau.

1634332149018.png

Australian lobsters seized by the Hong Kong Customs at an anti-smuggling operation, are displayed at the news conference in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Hong Kong and mainland authorities have seized more than $4.2 million worth of smuggled Australian lobsters believed to be bound for the mainland, after China banned imports of the crustacean amid escalating tensions with Australia. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP)

She said the shortage of Australian lobsters on the mainland has fuelled the smuggling via Hong Kong.

www.9news.com.au

Hong Kong seizes smuggled Australian lobsters amid China ban

www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au

Seems like the CCP and the Chinese can't get enough of Australian produce, why haven't the Chinese banned iron ore? LOL what a stupid, joke the CCP is turning out to be.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

FULL MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
1,439
1
2,682
Country
China
Location
China
DavidsSling said:
why haven't the Chinese banned iron ore?
Click to expand...
Because China reopened its domestic iron ore, it directly hit Australia's iron ore exports with production.
You may not know that before 2010, China's iron ore output ranked first in the world and its iron ore reserves ranked fourth in the world. Later, China closed a large number of iron mines in order to balance its huge trade surplus and protect the environment.

The price of iron ore has dropped from 1358CNY / ton in May last year to 660CNY / ton now.
Now the prices of bulk raw materials are rising all over the world, and only the price of iron ore is down 51.4%.


It's funny that Australians think that iron ore is China's weakness.
LOL what a stupid, joke the Australians is turning out to be.
DavidsSling said:
LOL what a stupid, joke the CCP is turning out to be.
Click to expand...
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
3,300
-4
5,566
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Remember thats the same petty and constantly coping "Australian" U.S. regime propaganda mouthpiece pumping out anti-China propaganda over Americans sending fake "Chinese packages" with seeds to themself to spoonfeed their retarded trolls with propaganda stories about China to continue the circlejerk and other BS stories from Chinese parking lots "dissapearing" behind hospitals and between photos taken with roughly a year gap "proving" America didnt cover up the Corona outhbreak, to Jack Ma "disappearing" for a month from U.S. social media as opposed to his previously roughly three posts per year. 🙄

Thats Australians sending a palette of Australian products to China. Whether its their desperation to sell their local surpluss or just another petty stunt by their U.S. puppet regime to justify some propaganda headlines remains open.

And I thought Australians could just sell their products elsewhere? How do they still have anything left to sell below market price to poor poor China?

U.S. troll armies are a joke.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom