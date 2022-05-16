What's new

Hong kong riot again? Hong kongers flock to take the first train of the new subway line connecting Hong kong and Chinese mainland

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,793
-5
89,731
Country
China
Location
China
Hong kong riot again? Hong kongers flock to take the first train of the new subway line connecting Hong kong and Chinese mainland

Hong kongers flocked to the new Exhibition Centre Station in the early morning to take the first train of the new subway line. The 16-station line connects the border with the Chinese mainland and northeastern New Territories with the central Kowloon and Hong Kong Island lines.


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Hong Kong flag-raising ceremonies now feature China-style foot drills replacing British style rooted in the city’s colonial past
Replies
0
Views
236
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
aziqbal
The wave of immigration from Hong Kong is great for Britain
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
3K
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
DF41
A view of Hong Kong that will never see light in any Western Media
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
aziqbal
Numbers Tell the Story of Hong Kong’s Human Rights
Replies
0
Views
702
aziqbal
aziqbal
艹艹艹
Singapore to establish ETF link with Shenzhen, joining Hong Kong, London in tie-ups with Chinese exchanges
Replies
2
Views
268
Mista
Mista

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom