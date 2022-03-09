What's new

Hong Kong reports over 43,000 new COVID cases after new reporting system launched

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,865
25
18,481
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.reuters.com

Hong Kong reports over 43,000 new COVID cases after new reporting system launched

Hong Kong reported more than 43,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a day after the launch of an online self reporting platform which lets residents register their own rapid antigen tests results.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Hong Kong reported more than 43,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a day after the launch of an online self reporting platform which lets residents register their own rapid antigen tests results.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

艹艹艹
Mobile cabin COVID-19 hospitals supported by mainland being constructed in Hong Kong
Replies
0
Views
138
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
ghazi52
Over Six Million people have died worldwide from COVID-19
Replies
4
Views
102
UKBengali
U
ghazi52
Fresh COVID surge engulfs HK's medical system
Replies
0
Views
101
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Covid-19 Cases Soar to New Records in U.S.
Replies
5
Views
247
denel
denel
beijingwalker
U.S. reports nearly 1 mln COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
2
Replies
25
Views
803
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom