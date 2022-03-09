Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 26,865
- 25
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hong Kong reports over 43,000 new COVID cases after new reporting system launched
Hong Kong reported more than 43,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a day after the launch of an online self reporting platform which lets residents register their own rapid antigen tests results.
www.reuters.com
Hong Kong reported more than 43,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a day after the launch of an online self reporting platform which lets residents register their own rapid antigen tests results.