I really support China on this case, but it is really sad to see that ethnic Chinese from Hong Kong loves more Westerners then their brothers in PRC.



Millions of people waves British flags, former occupant of China, that caused so much misery to China. It is not a death of Chinese soft power, it just prove that China dont have soft power, if they cant even win a hearts of its countryman.

How China can pretend to be soft power if even Chinese dont want to be under China, save other non Chinese.

