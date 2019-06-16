What's new

Hong Kong protests l Updates, News & Discussion

Strong center are good for big countries... They don't like 'protests' but see how many are drawn from poverty...
 
Wow... 0:25.



Live reporting:
Nearly 2 million people march through streets of Hong Kong to oppose extradition bill, organisers say
  • Estimated turnout almost double the previous week's march with almost 30 per cent of Hongkongers thought to have joined
  • Police say figure was 338,000 at its peak but source admits it should be more as only those on the original route were counted
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong...-black-hong-kong-will-march-against-suspended

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1140201419389014016
 
SB你也来了。

不是越南人就是印度人，真服了你们。:lol:
 
I think there is no need to pass Extradition law as chinese authorities should detain anyone in hongkong like canada did with cfo of huawei without passing any law. China should show strength here and not come in trap of legal matters and need of legislation but use their power without considering any law like u.s and their allies are doing.China should also invade taiwan as a response of this u.s interference in hongkong
 
Mista said:
Those in the crowd are Indians according to their logic.
Click to expand...
Why is it just the mainland Chinese who display this extreme attitude (almost North Korean in fervor and defensiveness) while the Chinese outside the country are far more reasonable and easy to have a conversation/debate with..no matter what the topic.
 
Mista said:
SB你也来了。

不是越南人就是印度人，真服了你们。:lol:
Click to expand...
SOB 你“得“”型胃”根“月男忍”“河”“阴毒仁”益阳“！“刃冥八”！

Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! You think he’s going to believe you? If you post anything outside the of the rabid collective line you are a traitor who deserves to die.
Click to expand...
I have no authority to refuse your denial, understanding your extreme disgust to your own root culture! That indeed is a well-deserved comptempt. Just as pathetic as the other one who preferred to talk in English other than a language from the same country which both of you dont understand each other be even living in the same place. Ask your ancestors about this tragedy!

Yaseen1 said:
I think there is no need to pass Extradition law as chinese authorities should detain anyone in hongkong like canada did with cfo of huawei without passing any law. China should show strength here and not come in trap of legal matters and need of legislation but use their power without considering any law like u.s and their allies are doing.China should also invade taiwan as a response of this u.s interference in hongkong
Click to expand...
There are more to the proposed bill other than the superficial.
Dont be naive as the protestors and the members who denied their indian identity on the forum.

Peace and fluency of the traffic completely restored.
Agitators, hooligans went home. And trolls + vehement Chinese haters on the forum should also take a leak if you can find your toilet, hahaha!

Mista said:
Those in the crowd are Indians according to their logic.
Click to expand...
you bet! if indians are in there, they should have more efficacy of dispersing the mobs and hooligans than tear gas bombs.
 
I understand the thought pattern of those protesters. Due to their distrust in Chinese government, they simply view themselves as potential fugitives in the eyes of Chinese government. It is literally an anti-Chinese government demonstration. This kind of things will happen more and more often. People in Hong Kong have long been educated in distrusting Chinese government. And so do I. But the difference is that I distrust all governments and they only distrust Chinese government and put blind faith in western governments.
 
Char said:
concession didn't work
just let it be
Click to expand...
No concession worked. Otherwise, there wouldn't be so many people on the street. People were simply encouraged by the concession. I doubt there would be so many people if the army were mobilized.
 
Three_Kingdoms said:
HK and China as well are the places where you can find PLENTY OF rich people in the world MORON!
Click to expand...


Three_Kingdoms said:
the us was a shithole a hundred years ago esp during the great depression.
Click to expand...
1783年，乾隆四十八年，美国独立；

1792年，乾隆五十七年，纽交所成立；

1802年，嘉庆七年，杜邦成立；

1812年，嘉庆十七年，花旗银行成立；

1833年，道光十三年，麦克森成立；

1837年，道光十七年，宝洁成立；

1849年，道光二十九年，辉瑞成立；

1869年，同治八年，高盛成立；

1860年，咸丰十年，JP摩根成立；

1877年，光绪三年，AT&T成立；

1880年，光绪六年，柯达成立；

1882年，光绪八年，埃克森美孚成立。

1883年，光绪九年，布鲁克林大桥通车。

1886年，光绪十二年，可口可乐成立；

1888年，光绪十四年，雅培成立；

1892年，光绪十八年，通用电气成立；

1897年，光绪二十三年，陶氏化学成立；

1901年，光绪二十七年，吉列成立；

1902年，光绪二十八年，百事成立；

1903年，光绪二十九年，福特汽车成立；

1905年，光绪三十一年 美赞臣成立；

1908年，光绪三十四年，通用汽车成立；

1911年，宣统三年，IBM成立，玛氏成立。

Three_Kingdoms said:
China is fast developing with the most advanced transportation and science techs that are fusing into our societies.
Click to expand...
厉害了，你的国！像清朝一样，请继续 YY！
 
