Hong Kong protests: at least 289 arrested as scattered groups heed online calls to rally on postponed election day

At least 289 arrested as scattered groups protest postponed Hong Kong vote Hongkongers were supposed to be casting their votes on Sunday to choose lawmakers for the next term but elections were postponed due to health crisis.

Heavy police presence continues late into the evening, hours after officers use pepper balls and pepper spray against protesters

Police officers stop and search people in Mong Kok. Photo: May Tse

Riot police in Mong Kok. Photo: Dickson Lee

Police were out in force on Sunday afternoon in Kowloon. Photo: Dickson Lee

The Legco elections were postponed for a year. Photo: Nora Tam

There is a heavy police presence on the streets of Kowloon. Photo: May Tse

A bus driver was detained by police. Photo: May Tse