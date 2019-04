A court in Hong Kong handed down sentences of up to 16 months to eight leaders of the city's "Umbrella Movement" on Wednesday,



The movement had demanded Hong Kong's 5 million voters be given the right to choose the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

What were the sentences?

Sixteen months in jail for professors Benny Tai and Chan Kinman.

A suspended sentence of two years for Reverend Chu Yiu-ming.

Eight months in prison for two defendants.

Eight-month suspended sentences for another two leaders.

Two hundred hours of community service for student leader Tommy Cheung.