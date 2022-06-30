What's new

Hong Kong Police To Adopt Chinese PLA Style Foot Drills From July.1 On 25th Handover Anniversary

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,021
-11
91,259
Country
China
Location
China

Hong Kong Police To Adopt Chinese PLA Style Foot Drills From July.1 On 25th Handover Anniversary​

  • City to drop British-era foot drills on handover anniversary
  • Comes as Beijing tightens grip, purges signs of colonial past
June. 27 2022

maxresdefault.jpg


Hong Kong police will officially swap British-style marching for the “goose step” used in mainland China on July 1, as the city sheds signs of its colonial past under Beijing’s growing control.

“To promote patriotism and enhance the awareness of national identity, the Hong Kong Police Force will fully adopt Chinese foot drills from July 1,” the HKPF said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

www.bloomberg.com

Hong Kong Police Adopt ‘Goose Step’ Marching to Boost Patriotism

Hong Kong police will officially swap British-style marching for the “goose step” used in mainland China on July 1, as the city sheds signs of its colonial past under Beijing’s growing control.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

