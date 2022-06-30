Hong Kong Police To Adopt Chinese PLA Style Foot Drills From July.1 On 25th Handover Anniversary​

City to drop British-era foot drills on handover anniversary

Comes as Beijing tightens grip, purges signs of colonial past

June. 27 2022Hong Kong police will officially swap British-style marching for the “goose step” used in mainland China on July 1, as the city sheds signs of its colonial past under Beijing’s growing control.“To promote patriotism and enhance the awareness of national identity, the Hong Kong Police Force will fully adopt Chinese foot drills from July 1,” the HKPF said in a statement to Bloomberg News.