Hong Kong police officer stabbed in 'lone wolf' attack: Security chief

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,330
-17
3,759
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
The entire HK pro West establishment hate HK Police. For a long time, HK police has been controlled by China.

Now certain segment of HK learns from ISIS, conducting suicide attack.

1625197311570.png
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,330
-17
3,759
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
The pro west poodle in HK are freaking out when John Lee Ka-Chiu former HK police now takes the seat of Anson Chan.

There will be further decolonization.

1625197744853.png



1625197836983.png
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,898
-4
5,692
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
It is all premeditated as the attacker stabbed himself in an attempt to commit suicide after he attacked the Police Officer.

According to the HK Police, he was not alone and the entire episode appeared to be video by unidentified individuals, many arrests may followed soon.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,898
-4
5,692
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
Mr John Lee is a very competent and capable leader.

His enemies are fearful of this newly appointed no nonsense administrator along with the other two.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,330
-17
3,759
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
The entire stabbing event was filmed in surgical timing and focusing precision. This is not a lone wolf, but rather, there is high level of organization.

The camera man and many bystander will be grilled.

 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,898
-4
5,692
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
The new appointment is a sign that Hong Kong SAR government is serious in its attempt to weed out the entire administration esp. the civil services and educational system of its Pro-UK elements.

Before the Colonial HK Government departed, they dismantled the Special Branch and destroyed all its documents.
The Special Branch is in fact a political investigative branch of the HK Police answerable only to one man, Governor Chris Patton himself.

That is how Mi5 Mi6 as well as CIA was able to penetrate into the entire administrative and civil services in Hong Kong.

When China enacted the National Security Law, it has in effect reinstalled the teeth for the HK Police. It is in line with the agreement in the Basic Law.

So when the Dominic Raab was questioned by journalists on how did the National Security Law breached the Basic Law Agreement, he could not answered and choose to deviate. UK and USA has their own National Security Laws e.g. Internal Security, Homeland security, Patriot Act, etc.

It is truly shocking when the HK National Security Team has just discovered that ICAC is linked to UK Mi5 a few days ago.
 
Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 13, 2020
84
0
41
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Song Hong said:
The pro west poodle in HK are freaking out when John Lee Ka-Chiu former HK police now takes the seat of Anson Chan.

There will be further decolonization.

View attachment 758606


View attachment 758607
Click to expand...
So the colonial institution of the Hong Kong Police is kosher?

John Lee started his career in the ROYAL Hong Kong Police, which included pledging loyalty to the British crown as a part of it’s oath of duty.
It’s the same police that put down the 1967 Pro Communist riots and terrorism.
CAPRICORN-88 said:
It is truly shocking when the HK National Security Team has just discovered that ICAC is linked to UK Mi5 a few days ago.
Click to expand...
It is truly shocking the Hong Kong police continued training with British and American special forces until May 2020
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,330
-17
3,759
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Falconless said:
So the colonial institution of the Hong Kong Police is kosher?

John Lee started his career in the ROYAL Hong Kong Police, which included pledging loyalty to the British crown as a part of it’s oath of duty.
It’s the same police that put down the 1967 Pro Communist riots and terrorism.


It is truly shocking the Hong Kong police continued training with British and American special forces until May 2020
Click to expand...
They have little choice because HK was ruled by UK.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,898
-4
5,692
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
The departing British colonialist issued more than 3.6 million BNO passports to Hong Kong residents before they departed.

BNO means British National Oversea passport. The right to travel to UK but no right to abode.

This means that UK has planned all these years ago.

Hong Kong should encourage all these Uunpatriotic BNO holders to leave Hong Kong and make UK, Canada, Australia their new home.
 
