Hong Kong police officer stabbed in 'lone wolf' attack: Security chief

The new appointment is a sign that Hong Kong SAR government is serious in its attempt to weed out the entire administration esp. the civil services and educational system of its Pro-UK elements.



Before the Colonial HK Government departed, they dismantled the Special Branch and destroyed all its documents.

The Special Branch is in fact a political investigative branch of the HK Police answerable only to one man, Governor Chris Patton himself.



That is how Mi5 Mi6 as well as CIA was able to penetrate into the entire administrative and civil services in Hong Kong.



When China enacted the National Security Law, it has in effect reinstalled the teeth for the HK Police. It is in line with the agreement in the Basic Law.



So when the Dominic Raab was questioned by journalists on how did the National Security Law breached the Basic Law Agreement, he could not answered and choose to deviate. UK and USA has their own National Security Laws e.g. Internal Security, Homeland security, Patriot Act, etc.



It is truly shocking when the HK National Security Team has just discovered that ICAC is linked to UK Mi5 a few days ago.