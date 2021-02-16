Hong Kong Plans to Start [BioNTech] Covid-19 Vaccination in Early March

What's new

Hong Kong can start vaccinations for Covid-19 in early March if everything goes as planned, the city’s Civil Service Secretary Patrick Nip said.



The first batch of vaccines from the German firm BioNTech SE should arrive at the end of this month, Nip said, according to a transcript of his comments to reporters provided by the government. Vaccines will be administered via an advance booking process, he said.



The government will offer the shots at community vaccination centers in 18 districts of Hong Kong, said Nip, who is in charge of Covid-19 vaccinations in the city.



Hong Kong approved the use of vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer Inc. last month. The city reported 12 new virus cases on Sunday.
 
