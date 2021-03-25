What's new

Hong kong offical walks out of regional video conference organized by India after clashing with her Taiwan counterpart

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,191
1
71,522
Country
China
Location
China
Hong kong offical walks out of regional video conference organized by India after clashing with her Taiwan counterpart

 
Last edited:
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,106
-38
54,406
Country
China
Location
China
HalfMoon said:
The new Hong Kong administration is now pro-China, after China annexed Hong Kong.
Click to expand...
Maybe you forget the part when british force opium on China and stole HK from China.

So how has China annex HK in the first place? Or you think Hong konger are mostly white people living there?
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
3,229
0
4,170
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
"Annexed"? China took back the land robbed a foreign colonial power, how come it becomes "annexed"?
Click to expand...
Beast said:
Maybe you forget the part when british force opium on China and stole HK from China.

So how has China annex HK in the first place? Or you think Hong konger are mostly white people living there?
Click to expand...
I said annexed as HK was not under Chinese control until recently.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,191
1
71,522
Country
China
Location
China
dbc said:
I call it like it is... :lol:
she trolled the Taiwan speaker pretty hard..and when no fecks were given she stormed out..
..typical wumao behavior....
Click to expand...
Which Wuman? Wumao in global or regional conference and did the same before? Man, are you high on something?
HalfMoon said:
Indians never annexed India.

India and Pakistan were created by an Act of British Parliament.
Click to expand...
India was created by the British, Hong kong was not.
 
Diggy

Diggy

FULL MEMBER
Feb 6, 2015
1,756
-61
2,783
Country
India
Location
India
dbc said:
I call it like it is... :lol:
she trolled the Taiwan speaker pretty hard..and when no fecks were given she stormed out..
..typical wumao behavior....
Click to expand...
Yes , her behaviour was like the average Chinese troll on PDF , scream & shout to repeat their masters stand , funny creatures ...the Taiwan representative handled this troll well
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom