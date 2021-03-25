beijingwalker
Hong kong offical walks out of regional video conference organized by India after clashing with her Taiwan counterpart
The new Hong Kong administration is now pro-China, after China annexed Hong Kong.Hong kong offical walks out of region video conference organized by India after clashing with her Taiwan counterpart
"Annexed"? China took back the land robbed a foreign colonial power, how come it becomes "annexed"?The new Hong Kong administration is now pro-China, after China annexed Hong Kong.
Maybe you forget the part when british force opium on China and stole HK from China.The new Hong Kong administration is now pro-China, after China annexed Hong Kong.
Everyone is a Wuman in your utterly brainwashed mind.is she a PDF member? she acts like our very own lovable wumao
"Annexed"? China took back the land robbed a foreign colonial power, how come it becomes "annexed"?
I said annexed as HK was not under Chinese control until recently.Maybe you forget the part when british force opium on China and stole HK from China.
So how has China annex HK in the first place? Or you think Hong konger are mostly white people living there?
based on this logic, Indians "annexed" India from UK in 1947.I said annexed as HK was not under Chinese control until recently.
HK is always part of China. If the hongkonger are not happy, they are leave but the land will stay with China.I said annexed as HK was not under Chinese control until recently.
I call it like it is...Everyone is a Wuman in your utterly brainwashed mind.
Indians never annexed India.based on this logic, Indians "annexed" India from UK in 1947.
Which Wuman? Wumao in global or regional conference and did the same before? Man, are you high on something?I call it like it is...
she trolled the Taiwan speaker pretty hard..and when no fecks were given she stormed out..
..typical wumao behavior....
India was created by the British, Hong kong was not.Indians never annexed India.
India and Pakistan were created by an Act of British Parliament.
sorry I don't understand your post. Calm down, don't type angry...Which Wuman? Wumao in global or regional conference and did the same before? Man, are you high on something?
Which Wumao did the same before? What do you mean "typical Wumao behavior"?sorry I don't understand your post. Calm down, don't type angry...
Yes , her behaviour was like the average Chinese troll on PDF , scream & shout to repeat their masters stand , funny creatures ...the Taiwan representative handled this troll wellI call it like it is...
she trolled the Taiwan speaker pretty hard..and when no fecks were given she stormed out..
..typical wumao behavior....