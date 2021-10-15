Hong Kong Muscles In on Singapore’s China Stock Futures Monopoly

Hong Kong Muscles In on Singapore's China Stock Futures Monopoly
HKEX is launching derivatives contracts that make it easier for international investors to bet on mainland equities

Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, home to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on March 23. Photo: Bloomberg(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong is starting futures contracts that make it easier for international investors to bet on Chinese mainland stocks, intensifying rivalry between the city's bourse and its Singapore counterpart.Analysts expect that the new product, which launches Monday, from Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) could take several years to gain traction, but that it will ultimately provide formidable competition to the offering available from Singapore Exchange Ltd.While Singapore provides investors better liquidity, fewer holidays and a mature offshore derivatives ecosystem, Hong Kong has a stock trading link with the mainland and the underlying index the contracts will use has more balanced sector weightings, they said.SGX shares slumped more than 4% on Aug. 23 after Hong Kong announced that it would launch the futures built on an MSCI Inc. measure that gives access to 50 mainland stocks. HKEX soared almost 6% that day.