the old man said the HK id states 'people's republic of china', but i googled HK ID samples n cant find any such wording. any1 explain?



also, this rioters r indeed delusioned.













most of rioters => students



students => still taking pocket money/school fees/tution fees from parents



taking money from parents => financial burden on parents



parent's financial burden => parents must hold stable jobs



for them to hold stable jobs => healthy HK economy



healthy HK economy => means less chance of getting retrenched/pay cuts/reduced commision or worse, losing their jobs



a disrupted HK economy => more chance of of the above



ironically, the rioters aim, is to disrupt HK's economy to get what they want.





hence, shooting themselves in the foot.



thus, they r indeed delusioned.

