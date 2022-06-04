Hong kong high school students receive PLA military training and sing "Ode to the Motherland" on PLA battle ship​

Our flags are waving in the windWith the glorious praise of victoryOde to our gracious motherlandMarching toward prosperity from todayOde to our gracious motherlandMarching toward the prosperity from todayOver the mountains, across the plainsCross the Yangtze and Huang RiverTis’ the dear home of ours,the grand and beautiful land of ChinaHail the Chinese people stand up from todayWe are united, affectionate, and strong as steel!Our flags are waving in the windWith the glorious praise of victoryOde to our gracious motherlandMarching toward prosperity from todayOde to our gracious motherlandMarching toward the prosperity from todayWe work tirelessly, we share braverySplendid is our Five-thousands years historyHow many challenges we have encounteredTo gain today's liberationWe love peace, we love our motherlandBut we pledge to tear any aggressionOur flags are waving in the windWith the glorious praise of victoryOde to our gracious motherlandMarching toward prosperity from todayOde to our gracious motherlandMarching toward the prosperity from todayPeople's republic is thrivingAs the oriental rising sunGreat leader Mao is pointing the path toward victoryOur future is bright and fruitfulWe the people will enjoy her plenteousness!Our flags are waving in the windWith the glorious praise of victoryOde to our gracious motherlandMarching toward prosperity from todayOde to our gracious motherlandMarching toward the prosperity from today!