What's new

Hong kong high school students receive PLA military training and sing "Ode to the Motherland" on PLA battle ship

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,751
-4
90,908
Country
China
Location
China

Hong kong high school students receive PLA military training and sing "Ode to the Motherland" on PLA battle ship​


Lyrics (original)
Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today
Over the mountains, across the plains
Cross the Yangtze and Huang River
Tis’ the dear home of ours,
the grand and beautiful land of China
Hail the Chinese people stand up from today
We are united, affectionate, and strong as steel!

Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today
We work tirelessly, we share bravery
Splendid is our Five-thousands years history
How many challenges we have encountered
To gain today's liberation
We love peace, we love our motherland
But we pledge to tear any aggression

Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today
People's republic is thriving
As the oriental rising sun
Great leader Mao is pointing the path toward victory
Our future is bright and fruitful
We the people will enjoy her plenteousness!

Our flags are waving in the wind
With the glorious praise of victory
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward prosperity from today
Ode to our gracious motherland
Marching toward the prosperity from today!
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,751
-4
90,908
Country
China
Location
China
Hong kong primary students sing" Ode to the motherland" , Hong kong has a large local foreign community, several students in the group are clearly white and south Asian origin, they were born and grow up in Hong kong and had already identify themselves as local Chinese

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,751
-4
90,908
Country
China
Location
China
Hong kong all kingdergartens, primary schools and middle schools now hold Chinese National Flag raising ceremoney on every school day based on the new Hong kong local rule

zlE6vQYichSrK1hqvQ4w9BoTNcpokO_xxHlaFcR5WhU.jpg

6169566de4b0ec4dc8aef73a1.jpg

5f740974e4b01f39e7e829c9.jpg

60dd4033e4b0c39fcb243666.jpg

be63-khxeamw5659747.jpg

1636862828365052465.jpg

IWstf2vPHJY_-xg7oXGiUJrd0zYTeI1zueg8U7noPFM.jpg

调整大小 1593606603656fcapp_8ae030c9-2f5e-4a8e-acdb-216f7fbaad6a_1593602535765coverWaterMark.jpg

调整大小 4832732363727381974.jpeg

1636862829114033968.jpg

02_0.jpg

调整大小 5f740427e4b01f39e7e827c7.jpg
调整大小 5f740420e4b01f39e7e827c3.jpg
e7cd5a83ly8gs2sceazhwj217l0u00zl.jpg
20210701123206_0063.jpg
004fbPeXly8guzxaj3gzsj61at0u0do502.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Hong kong high school students receive patriotic military training in PLA camps and warships
Replies
10
Views
470
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
DF41
A view of Hong Kong that will never see light in any Western Media
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
aziqbal
The wave of immigration from Hong Kong is great for Britain
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
3K
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
Hamartia Antidote
Covid-19: Almost half of Hong Kong’s population infected in the fifth wave – HKU study suggests
Replies
0
Views
149
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
TaiShang
Youth from HK, Macao and Taiwan should be allowed to join PLA: deputy
Replies
7
Views
498
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom