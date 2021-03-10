What's new

Hong kong high school students receive patriotic military training in PLA camps and warships

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,087
2
71,207
Country
China
Location
China
Good step in the right direction, Hong kong high school students receive patriotic military training in PLA camps and on PLNA warships in Hong kong.

Hundreds of students sing the Chinese communist patriotic song " Ode to the motherland"

Ode to the Motherland

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

It's a good step in the right direction, China lost the previous generation in Hong kong by allowing western anti China media and education to dominate Hong kong and brainwash Hong kong youth. now we have to redress that grave mistake, whoever wins the minds of the young wins the future.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,087
2
71,207
Country
China
Location
China
College students sing " Ode to the motherland" , Chinese volunteer army Korean war battle song " My Motherland"......together at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,087
2
71,207
Country
China
Location
China
These teenagers have to know their motherland is China, which is huge, powerful and keeps rising fast to the top of the world, not tiny and weak Britain which is now in the dumps
 
Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
3,871
-1
7,380
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
beijingwalker said:
Good step in the right direction, Hong kong high school students receive patriotic military training in PLA camps and on PLNA warships in Hong kong.

Hundreds of students sing the Chinese communist patriotic song " Ode to the motherland"

Ode to the Motherland

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

It's a good step in the right direction, China lost the previous generation in Hong kong by allowing western anti China media and education to dominate Hong kong and brainwash Hong kong youth. now we have to redress that grave mistake, whoever wins the minds of the young wins the future.

Click to expand...
LOL. I saw a South Asian face at about 2:30 singing Ode to the motherland.

1615398099786.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom