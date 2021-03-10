Hong kong high school students receive patriotic military training in PLA camps and warships

Good step in the right direction, Hong kong high school students receive patriotic military training in PLA camps and on PLNA warships in Hong kong.Hundreds of students sing the Chinese communist patriotic song " Ode to the motherland"It's a good step in the right direction, China lost the previous generation in Hong kong by allowing western anti China media and education to dominate Hong kong and brainwash Hong kong youth. now we have to redress that grave mistake, whoever wins the minds of the young wins the future.