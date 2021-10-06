Hong kong girl tries Guangzhou subway, 160KM/Per hour!!!! Is it underground high speed railway??

HK followed the extreme laise faire model which even the west or Uk did not follow. THere was no minimum wage for decades. British who had all these for their own countrymen did not think a chinamen deserves any such protection and must work brutally for pennies.



Result is the HK govt runs surpluses, its metro is profitable - both rarities in world. But its people live in tiniest living spaces which even indians will refuse to live.