What's new

Hong kong girl tries Guangzhou subway, 160KM/Per hour!!!! Is it underground high speed railway??

shi12jun

shi12jun

FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
1,698
0
3,759
Country
China
Location
China
At present, the domestic cities with a subway speed of 160KM/hour include Guangzhou Metro Line 18 and Line 22, Beijing Daxing Airport Line, Chengdu Line 18, etc., which can reach the world’s fastest subway speed of 160KM/hour.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,696
-12
92,127
Country
China
Location
China
Subway trains just run in a city and have to make stops frequently, they don't really need to run this fast, they have to decelerate before fully accelerated.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,018
-19
8,390
Country
China
Location
United States
Like I said before, I went to both cities several years ago and Guangzhou is living in 2050. Super futuristic and clean with nice open spaces. Hong Kong is decaying and looked like a third world shithole, like a Chinese New York City, just filthy, crowded and rotting.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,018
-19
8,390
Country
China
Location
United States
Falconless said:
I know Guangzhou is amazing, love the historic old city there.
Hong Kong is amazing in its own place.
NYC is just trash.
Click to expand...

I never liked HK either. It is overcrowded, dirty and overrated. But to each their own. It has it's interesting and fun side. NYC does as well. Except in addition to being a very dirty and chaotic city, NYC is actually a very dangerous city, unlike HK or Guangzhou. You can easily lose your life if you have one incident of bad luck.
 
L

letsrock

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2019
2,121
-1
1,710
Country
United States
Location
United States
HK followed the extreme laise faire model which even the west or Uk did not follow. THere was no minimum wage for decades. British who had all these for their own countrymen did not think a chinamen deserves any such protection and must work brutally for pennies.

Result is the HK govt runs surpluses, its metro is profitable - both rarities in world. But its people live in tiniest living spaces which even indians will refuse to live.
 
Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2020
1,537
0
1,385
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
tower9 said:
NYC is actually a very dangerous city, unlike HK or Guangzhou.
Click to expand...
That reminds me just watched a video from Louis Rossmann about a guy just randomly breaking windows of cars in the street.
letsrock said:
But its people live in tiniest living spaces
Click to expand...
From what I have read half the city lives in public housing which was built in the colonial era, and the rest are either wealthy enough to live private or live in coffin homes and subdivided flats. Mainly found in the old industrial districts of Kowloon.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,018
-19
8,390
Country
China
Location
United States
Falconless said:
That reminds me just watched a video from Louis Rossmann about a guy just randomly breaking windows of cars in the street.
Click to expand...

Yeah, there are enough insane people in Manhattan. But just go to some of the outer boroughs like the Bronx and Queens, the projects there put any Commie block in the former USSR to shame and they are 100x more dangerous. Outright war zones.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed train to reach 350 km/h in June
Replies
4
Views
359
Beast
B
Viet
Vietnam’s PM requests Japan's help for north-south high speed railway
Replies
3
Views
300
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
China's high-speed trains reach speeds of 350 kilometers per hour
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
1K
Jackdaws
Jackdaws
beijingwalker
Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it’s clear where they’re going
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
2K
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
Beijing-Hong Kong HIGH-SPEED rails new section starts running, with China's total high speed rails topping 40,000kms
Replies
1
Views
251
shi12jun
shi12jun

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom