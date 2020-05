Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan says city has nothing to fear from Donald Trump sanctions over national security law

Experienced in dealing with crises, city will aim to strengthen trade ties with Europe, Japan

‘Little impact’ from Trump’s measures as exports to US account for only 0.1 per cent of total exports

Several economists have offered gloomy predictions for Hong Kong’s future but the finance minister has been upbeat about its prospects in the event of US sanctions. Photo: Reuters

Financial Secretary Paul Chan says Hong Kong is prepared for the American sanctions. Photo: Nora Tam

Donald Trump confirmed the stripping back of Hong Kong’s trade privileges would go ahead on Friday. Photo: Reuters

We have confidence and experience dealing with challenges as the financial market in Hong Kong has gone through a lot. With support from the whole country, we have nothing to be afraid of.Financial Secretary Paul Chan