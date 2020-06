...Kowloon City Court heard 39-year-old maid Rinda had a poor relationship with Chan Yi-kiu, after she started working for the Wong Tai Sin household in July 2018....Prosecutors said Chan had gained 40lbs (18kg) and suffered swelling to the body after Rinda started putting the steroid, dexamethasone, into her meals at irregular intervals. Her son experienced similar symptoms. Chan and her son ended up spending five and seven days respectively in hospital.Rinda, from Indonesia, has been in custody since authorities arrested her on October 24 after Chan and her husband saw her via a security camera putting the steroid in congee she prepared for the mother that day.---------------------- @Song Hong , I think you will find this news interestingOld-school HKers love to keep Austronesian domestic servants (e.g. from Philippines or Indonesia), because 1. they want to feel like a British aristocrat, with a coterie of dark-skinned servants waiting on them hand and foot, and 2. because they think the religious backgrounds of Austronesian (typically Catholic or Sunni Muslim) makes them more obedient and trustworthy.But it seems neither assumption proved true. HKers didn't become British by adopting British manners, their skin is just as yellow as it ever was. And religious people are just as capable of evil as irreligious people, as Rinda from Indonesia has shown here, or as extremists who ran away to fight for ISIS have shown.