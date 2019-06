Hong Kong braces for protests as government shuts offices

The protestors are winning if the HKSAR government is shutting down its offices. There is no way the protestors could continue if the police were serious about cracking down on them. This means the HK police are actually on the side of the protestors. They are deliberately handling them with kid gloves. The HKSAR government is losing control. Elements disloyal to Beijing have infiltrated.



It's time for the PLA to move in with tanks and drive from New Territories to Central. Spray the protestors with white phosphorus and crush them underneath our Type 099A2 tanks! Reduce the population of HK so much that every survivor will have enough space to live in detached housing like Americans.