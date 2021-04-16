Hong Kong: Beijing Dismantles a Free Society

denel said: I have the same inquiry on the CCP bots - why are they allowed to spew anti-world... china is best all day. and then promoting their covid fake bs all over?



Let us discuss each aspect. We live in free society. Click to expand...

It it acceptable with this name calling? So he isnt a neocon bot with his pro Neocon slander everyday? Anybody speaks up for China will become part of his name calling as CCP bots.And he is not doing it for first time but always manage to get away with it. Maybe name calling and provoking are also part of freedom of media?