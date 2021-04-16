What's new

Hong Kong: Beijing Dismantles a Free Society

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,166
9
5,288
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hong Kong: Beijing Dismantles a Free Society
One Year Under National Security Law Devastates Human Rights

The slogan in Chinese on the flag, “Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times,” was a common chant during the 2019 protests. But since the imposition of the National Security Law, Hong Kong authorities have prohibited both the chant and pro-democracy protests have been prohibited in Hong Kong. The group that has long organized peaceful marches, Civil Human Rights Front, is also no longer functioning and its convenor has been in custody since.
Click to expand Image

The slogan in Chinese on the flag, “Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times,” was a common chant during the 2019 protests. But since the imposition of the National Security Law, Hong Kong authorities have prohibited both the chant and pro-democracy protests have been prohibited in Hong Kong. The group that has long organized peaceful marches, Civil Human Rights Front, is also no longer functioning and its convenor has been in custody since. © 2019 Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
(New York) – The Chinese government has systematically dismantled human rights in Hong Kongfollowing the imposition of the draconian National Security Law one year ago, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The authorities’ crackdown on Apple Daily, one of Hong Kong’s most popular newspapers, resulting in its closure on June 23, 2021, exemplifies the speed and intensity with which rights are being erased in the city.
Dismantling a Free Society: Hong Kong One Year after the National Security Law” highlights the Chinese government’s key steps to reshape multiple sectors and institutions in Hong Kong to bring them under Beijing’s control. Chinese authorities are decapitating the pro-democracy movement by arresting prominent leaders, pressing Hong Kong people – including schoolchildren – to publicly express loyalty to the Chinese government and the Communist Party, and increasingly turning the police and judiciary into tools of Chinese state control rather than independent and impartial enforcers of the rule of law.
“Hong Kong people are watching the Chinese government take rapid-fire steps to destroy their democratic society,” said Maya Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch. “They used to talk about politics, run for office, and criticize the government, but that’s not just off-limits now, it’s punishable by up to life in prison.”
Beijing is systematically erasing the civil and political rights people long enjoyed, including freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, access to information, and academic freedom. Citizens no longer have the right to participate in free and fair elections and to run for office. The authorities are shutting down the free media, cutting off funding for the pro-democracy movement, and depriving those accused of political crimes of their fair trial rights. Impunity for police abuse is expanding.
Beijing’s efforts in Hong Kong are coordinated and comprehensive and appear aimed to transform a mostly free city into one that follows the Chinese Communist Party line. Pro-Beijing politicians and individuals, along with the state-owned news media Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po, shame and intimidate Hong Kong people, making them fearful to exercise their rights and pro-democracy activities.
The escalating government oppression has not stopped Hong Kong people from demonstrating support for human rights. June 4, the anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre, would normally be marked by a mass candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. Since the imposition of the National Security Law, Hong Kong police have banned the vigil, preemptively arrested the vigil organizer, and closed off the park, warning people that they would be arrested if they entered. Yet hundreds commemorated the anniversary outside the park, raising their cellphone lights to mimic the traditional candles, while many more marked the occasion in churches and other locations.
“Beijing should not underestimate the tenacity and creativity of Hong Kong people in their struggle for democracy and human rights,” Wang said. “Other governments should support these efforts by imposing sanctions on abusive Hong Kong officials, and by protecting Hong Kong people’s freedoms abroad.”

www.hrw.org

Hong Kong: Beijing Dismantles a Free Society

The Chinese government has systematically dismantled human rights in Hong Kong following the imposition of the draconian National Security Law one year ago, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.
www.hrw.org www.hrw.org
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
24,872
-39
57,896
Country
China
Location
China
aziqbal said:
Hong Kong: Beijing Dismantles a Free Society
One Year Under National Security Law Devastates Human Rights

The slogan in Chinese on the flag, “Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times,” was a common chant during the 2019 protests. But since the imposition of the National Security Law, Hong Kong authorities have prohibited both the chant and pro-democracy protests have been prohibited in Hong Kong. The group that has long organized peaceful marches, Civil Human Rights Front, is also no longer functioning and its convenor has been in custody since.
Click to expand Image
The slogan in Chinese on the flag, “Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times,” was a common chant during the 2019 protests. But since the imposition of the National Security Law, Hong Kong authorities have prohibited both the chant and pro-democracy protests have been prohibited in Hong Kong. The group that has long organized peaceful marches, Civil Human Rights Front, is also no longer functioning and its convenor has been in custody since. © 2019 Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
(New York) – The Chinese government has systematically dismantled human rights in Hong Kongfollowing the imposition of the draconian National Security Law one year ago, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The authorities’ crackdown on Apple Daily, one of Hong Kong’s most popular newspapers, resulting in its closure on June 23, 2021, exemplifies the speed and intensity with which rights are being erased in the city.
Dismantling a Free Society: Hong Kong One Year after the National Security Law” highlights the Chinese government’s key steps to reshape multiple sectors and institutions in Hong Kong to bring them under Beijing’s control. Chinese authorities are decapitating the pro-democracy movement by arresting prominent leaders, pressing Hong Kong people – including schoolchildren – to publicly express loyalty to the Chinese government and the Communist Party, and increasingly turning the police and judiciary into tools of Chinese state control rather than independent and impartial enforcers of the rule of law.
“Hong Kong people are watching the Chinese government take rapid-fire steps to destroy their democratic society,” said Maya Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch. “They used to talk about politics, run for office, and criticize the government, but that’s not just off-limits now, it’s punishable by up to life in prison.”
Beijing is systematically erasing the civil and political rights people long enjoyed, including freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, access to information, and academic freedom. Citizens no longer have the right to participate in free and fair elections and to run for office. The authorities are shutting down the free media, cutting off funding for the pro-democracy movement, and depriving those accused of political crimes of their fair trial rights. Impunity for police abuse is expanding.
Beijing’s efforts in Hong Kong are coordinated and comprehensive and appear aimed to transform a mostly free city into one that follows the Chinese Communist Party line. Pro-Beijing politicians and individuals, along with the state-owned news media Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po, shame and intimidate Hong Kong people, making them fearful to exercise their rights and pro-democracy activities.
The escalating government oppression has not stopped Hong Kong people from demonstrating support for human rights. June 4, the anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre, would normally be marked by a mass candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. Since the imposition of the National Security Law, Hong Kong police have banned the vigil, preemptively arrested the vigil organizer, and closed off the park, warning people that they would be arrested if they entered. Yet hundreds commemorated the anniversary outside the park, raising their cellphone lights to mimic the traditional candles, while many more marked the occasion in churches and other locations.
“Beijing should not underestimate the tenacity and creativity of Hong Kong people in their struggle for democracy and human rights,” Wang said. “Other governments should support these efforts by imposing sanctions on abusive Hong Kong officials, and by protecting Hong Kong people’s freedoms abroad.”

www.hrw.org

Hong Kong: Beijing Dismantles a Free Society

The Chinese government has systematically dismantled human rights in Hong Kong following the imposition of the draconian National Security Law one year ago, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.
www.hrw.org www.hrw.org
Click to expand...

Human Rights Watch reports are no longer credible

This is not the first time Roth has subordinated his group’s mission for the sake of politics or cash. The rot at Human Rights Watch has gone so deep that the group has even partnered with and incorporated reporting from a group launched by a designated al Qaeda financier. The problem has grown so bad under Roth that, in 2009, the group’s founder took to the pages of the New York Times to lament how off the rails Human Rights Watch had become. Too many of its reports today are short on methodology and long on ideology.
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
3,141
-16
8,191
Country
China
Location
China
I'm amazed by the fact that the ememy country fund media Apple Daily was shut so late. CCP does have patience.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
24,872
-39
57,896
Country
China
Location
China
denel said:
I have the same inquiry on the CCP bots - why are they allowed to spew anti-world... china is best all day. and then promoting their covid fake bs all over?

Let us discuss each aspect. We live in free society.
Click to expand...
@waz
It it acceptable with this name calling? So he isnt a neocon bot with his pro Neocon slander everyday? Anybody speaks up for China will become part of his name calling as CCP bots.

And he is not doing it for first time but always manage to get away with it. Maybe name calling and provoking are also part of freedom of media?
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
1,228
-4
1,286
Country
India
Location
India
Dude do you have a job or this is your job to post Human Right Watch and Amnesty hit pieces about China in forum and elsewhere ?
You're clearly not here for discussion, just to do your daily round of propaganda like a predetermined bot mechanism at work.
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
3,141
-16
8,191
Country
China
Location
China
aziqbal said:
Hong Kong: Beijing Dismantles a Free Society
One Year Under National Security Law Devastates Human Rights

The slogan in Chinese on the flag, “Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times,” was a common chant during the 2019 protests. But since the imposition of the National Security Law, Hong Kong authorities have prohibited both the chant and pro-democracy protests have been prohibited in Hong Kong. The group that has long organized peaceful marches, Civil Human Rights Front, is also no longer functioning and its convenor has been in custody since.
Click to expand Image
The slogan in Chinese on the flag, “Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times,” was a common chant during the 2019 protests. But since the imposition of the National Security Law, Hong Kong authorities have prohibited both the chant and pro-democracy protests have been prohibited in Hong Kong. The group that has long organized peaceful marches, Civil Human Rights Front, is also no longer functioning and its convenor has been in custody since. © 2019 Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
(New York) – The Chinese government has systematically dismantled human rights in Hong Kongfollowing the imposition of the draconian National Security Law one year ago, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The authorities’ crackdown on Apple Daily, one of Hong Kong’s most popular newspapers, resulting in its closure on June 23, 2021, exemplifies the speed and intensity with which rights are being erased in the city.
Dismantling a Free Society: Hong Kong One Year after the National Security Law” highlights the Chinese government’s key steps to reshape multiple sectors and institutions in Hong Kong to bring them under Beijing’s control. Chinese authorities are decapitating the pro-democracy movement by arresting prominent leaders, pressing Hong Kong people – including schoolchildren – to publicly express loyalty to the Chinese government and the Communist Party, and increasingly turning the police and judiciary into tools of Chinese state control rather than independent and impartial enforcers of the rule of law.
“Hong Kong people are watching the Chinese government take rapid-fire steps to destroy their democratic society,” said Maya Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch. “They used to talk about politics, run for office, and criticize the government, but that’s not just off-limits now, it’s punishable by up to life in prison.”
Beijing is systematically erasing the civil and political rights people long enjoyed, including freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, access to information, and academic freedom. Citizens no longer have the right to participate in free and fair elections and to run for office. The authorities are shutting down the free media, cutting off funding for the pro-democracy movement, and depriving those accused of political crimes of their fair trial rights. Impunity for police abuse is expanding.
Beijing’s efforts in Hong Kong are coordinated and comprehensive and appear aimed to transform a mostly free city into one that follows the Chinese Communist Party line. Pro-Beijing politicians and individuals, along with the state-owned news media Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po, shame and intimidate Hong Kong people, making them fearful to exercise their rights and pro-democracy activities.
The escalating government oppression has not stopped Hong Kong people from demonstrating support for human rights. June 4, the anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre, would normally be marked by a mass candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. Since the imposition of the National Security Law, Hong Kong police have banned the vigil, preemptively arrested the vigil organizer, and closed off the park, warning people that they would be arrested if they entered. Yet hundreds commemorated the anniversary outside the park, raising their cellphone lights to mimic the traditional candles, while many more marked the occasion in churches and other locations.
“Beijing should not underestimate the tenacity and creativity of Hong Kong people in their struggle for democracy and human rights,” Wang said. “Other governments should support these efforts by imposing sanctions on abusive Hong Kong officials, and by protecting Hong Kong people’s freedoms abroad.”

www.hrw.org

Hong Kong: Beijing Dismantles a Free Society

The Chinese government has systematically dismantled human rights in Hong Kong following the imposition of the draconian National Security Law one year ago, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.
www.hrw.org www.hrw.org
Click to expand...
These traitors should look up the dictionary what "revolution" means. Chinese government treated them too gentle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
China presses Hong Kongers to accept a Chinese vaccine
Replies
5
Views
262
ARMalik
ARMalik
Chanakyaa
China's Healthcare System is Alarming: Can Medical Cloud Mitigate Structural Problems?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Kai Liu
Kai Liu
L
China: Rise, Fall and Re-Emergence as a Global Power
Replies
3
Views
908
AndrewJin
AndrewJin
CardSharp
Open letter from Party elders calls for free speech
Replies
6
Views
1K
siegecrossbow
siegecrossbow
G
Why China Works
Replies
4
Views
2K
Omar1984
Omar1984

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom