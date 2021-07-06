kankan326 said:



View attachment 759890



Hong Kong police said they arrested nine people on suspicion of planning bomb attacks, raising fresh concern over potential violence in the aftermath of Beijing’s crackdown on political speech.



The group -- aged 15 to 39, including six high-school students -- planned to use explosives to attack transportation facilities including train stations and tunnels this month, Senior Superintendent Li Kwai-wah told reporters Tuesday. Describing the suspects as independence supporters and members of a group called Returning Valiant, Li said they had set up a lab at a Tsim Sha Tsui hotel and were producing the explosive acetone peroxide.



The suspects wanted “to attack some of the public facilities in Hong Kong, including the Cross-Harbor Tunnel, railways, court rooms and they even wanted to lay bombs in the rubbish bin on the street, with a view to maximize the damage caused to the society,” Li said. The group had recruited high-school students to carry out the attacks on the promise that they would get assistance to flee the city.



The nine, including five males and four females, were accused of engaging in terrorist activities under the national security law enacted by China last year. Police also froze about HK$600,000 ($77,000) in assets. It wasn’t immediately clear if the case was connected to the May arrests of five people accused of subverting state power, which the South China Morning Post and other local media subsequently

Hong Kong Arrests 9, Including 6 Students, Over Alleged ‘Car Bomb’ Plot Hong Kong police said they arrested nine people on suspicion of planning bomb attacks, raising fresh concern over potential violence in the aftermath of Beijing’s crackdown on political speech. Why all CIA supported "freedom fighters" end up terrorists?Hong Kong police said they arrested nine people on suspicion of planning bomb attacks, raising fresh concern over potential violence in the aftermath of Beijing’s crackdown on political speech.The group -- aged 15 to 39, including six high-school students -- planned to use explosives to attack transportation facilities including train stations and tunnels this month, Senior Superintendent Li Kwai-wah told reporters Tuesday. Describing the suspects as independence supporters and members of a group called Returning Valiant, Li said they had set up a lab at a Tsim Sha Tsui hotel and were producing the explosive acetone peroxide.The suspects wanted “to attack some of the public facilities in Hong Kong, including the Cross-Harbor Tunnel, railways, court rooms and they even wanted to lay bombs in the rubbish bin on the street, with a view to maximize the damage caused to the society,” Li said. The group had recruited high-school students to carry out the attacks on the promise that they would get assistance to flee the city.The nine, including five males and four females, were accused of engaging in terrorist activities under the national security law enacted by China last year. Police also froze about HK$600,000 ($77,000) in assets. It wasn’t immediately clear if the case was connected to the May arrests of five people accused of subverting state power, which the South China Morning Post and other local media subsequently linked to Returning Valiant. Click to expand...

Yes US created the Taliban then fought the Taliban them befriend the Taliban then dumped the Afgan to anarcky state.So now US want to turn Hong Kong to another Afgan.Satanic people. King of King in engineering instability around the world.