What's new

Hong Kong approves Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
27,675
70
97,812
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has formally approved the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech for emergency use, the HKSAR government said on Thursday.

The green light came after Tuesday's recommendation from a panel of experts, which said the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks.

It makes the inactivated vaccine the second one to be allowed in the HKSAR following the mRNA vaccine developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech.

HKSAR Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said in a statement that the approval is necessary and in line with public interests.

The first batch of doses has departed from a manufacturing plant in Beijing and is expected to arrive in the SAR on Friday afternoon.

The HKSAR government will start the vaccination as soon as possible after necessary quality inspection.

The vaccine's Brazilian partner said on Wednesday that the vaccine is effective against the coronavirus variants first detected in UK and South Africa, citing test results in Chinese trials.

(With input from Xinhua News Agency)

news.cgtn.com

Hong Kong approves Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has formally approved the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech for emergency use, the HKSAR government said on Thursday.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Mista
Hong Kong formally approves Fosun Pharma-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
Replies
0
Views
81
Mista
Mista
Hamartia Antidote
Coronavirus: Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine first to seek roll-out approval in Hong Kong
Replies
0
Views
144
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hong Kong fourth wave: minister promises tough safety checks after Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine performs worse than expected in new study
Replies
7
Views
233
ozranger
O
rent4country
Disappointing Chinese Vaccine Results Pose Setback for Developing World
Replies
10
Views
459
Globenim
G
Hamartia Antidote
Disappointing Chinese Vaccine Results Pose Setback for Developing World
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
denel
denel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom