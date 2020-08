Hong Kong activist, writer ‘Kong Tsung-gan’ confirms that’s only a pen name; website says he’s really Brian Kern, an American

Prolific writer of columns, tweets, books on social unrest concealed true identity for five years

Former Amnesty International staffer Kern taught at Hong Kong school, took part in protests

Three books and numerous columns about Hong Kong’s various protest movements were credited to ‘Kong Tsung-gan’, later revealed to be a pen name. Photo: May Tse

The photo previously used on the Twitter account of author ‘Kong Tsung-gan’, later revealed to be a pseudonym. Photo: Screen grab Twitter

An image from alternative news site The Grayzone juxtaposes images of the ‘Kong Tsung-gan’ Twitter account and American Brian Kern, who they claim is the actual writer behind the pseudonym. Photo: Handout

We’ve been fighting long & hard to get these particular individuals sanctioned as a means of beginning to hold them accountable for abusing #HK people’s autonomy & rightsA recent ‘Kong Tsung-gan’ tweet on 11 sanctioned officials

Two of the books published under the ‘Kong Tsung-gan’ pseudonym. Photo: Amazon

Hong Kong’s last colonial governor, Chris Patten, expressed admiration for the most recent book authored under the ‘Kong Tsung-gan’ pen name. Photo: AFP

It appears obvious that Kern established a false Chinese identity to confer on his writing a sense of credibility which he did not believe he could attain under his own Anglo nameMax Blumenthal, founder of website The Grayzone

‘Kong Tsung-gan’ first began writing about Hong Kong’s protests after the Occupy movement in 2014. Photo: Reuters

Did he want to protect himself from nuisances, or make his viewpoints look more convincing under a different ethnicity? It’s hard to tellDr Yan Mei-ning, media law and ethics expert