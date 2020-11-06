Honeywell fires up the H1, its second-generation quantum computer

The important thing about what we've done right now is really two things. First, we are working with eight different enterprise companies in industries that are both related to what Honeywell does as a core part of our business, from oil and gas to chemicals and materials to logistics, as well as areas that are close adjacencies that we have just started to tap into from a quantum computing standpoint, like financial services and automotive.

And the second big thing is we have strategically designed our H1 generation of system to be upgraded over time. So it starts its life as the most capable quantum computer on the planet. And two weeks later, it's even more capable. And a month after that, it's even more capable. I liken it to if you use a service like Netflix, imagine next week it was twice as good, and a month after that, it was 10 times as good, and three months after that, it was a 1,000 times as good. That's what we've been able to do with our H1 generation of quantum computer.