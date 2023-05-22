What's new

Honest question to Turkish members?

lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

I understand that Turkey is having an issue with illegal immigration, but I would like to ask...

Why are Pakistanis the target of your ire? Whether it be local politics or national? The amount of illegal Pakistanis in Turkey probably doesn’t even constitute 1 percent of our population.

To make my position clear, I don’t believe any Pakistani should be in or enter Turkey illegally.

But why are we the people that you demonize in your politics when an overwhelming majority of Pakistanis have nothing to do with your domestic issues?

I know for a fact that the stereotypes are unfair when we are in total, a more humanist and kinder people than your own.

I would like to have an honest discussion without trolling or flame-baiting.
 
Hyde

Hyde

Although I agree that 90% of the criticism for Pakistanis is unfair by our Turkish brothers but it is also a fact that in the last few years.. so many Pakistanis have relocated to Turkey.

When you see a different community everyday.. it is normal for some people to be unhappy and be little racist.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

If they emigrated according to Turkish law, the Turks should slap themselves. If they are illegal, I have no sympathy for them and the Turkish brothers have full authority to deal with them how they choose.

But what do the rest of the Pakistani people have to do with this? It’s idiotic to label an entire nationality based on the actions of some...
 

