Honest question to Turkish members?

I understand that Turkey is having an issue with illegal immigration, but I would like to ask...



Why are Pakistanis the target of your ire? Whether it be local politics or national? The amount of illegal Pakistanis in Turkey probably doesn’t even constitute 1 percent of our population.



To make my position clear, I don’t believe any Pakistani should be in or enter Turkey illegally.



But why are we the people that you demonize in your politics when an overwhelming majority of Pakistanis have nothing to do with your domestic issues?



I know for a fact that the stereotypes are unfair when we are in total, a more humanist and kinder people than your own.



I would like to have an honest discussion without trolling or flame-baiting.